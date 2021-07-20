Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms

Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Emma Clarke

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has decided to issue the Norwegian team a €1,500 fine, due to a case of "improper clothing".

During their bronze medal match against Spain in the European Beach Handball Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, Norway's players wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

The EHF has now said it will impose a fine of €1,500 (£1,295), or €150 per player (£129.50), given that the rules stipulate all players must wear the item of clothing.

In a statement, the governing body said: "The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing.

"In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game."

While the women's handball team has confirmed it will pay the fine, Norway's Handball Federation (NHF) has backed the team's decision, writing in an Instagram post: “We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball.

“They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough."

It continued: “We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire, so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with.”

Before the Championships, Norway had asked the EHF for permission to play in shorts, but were told breaches of the rules would be met with a fine.

Players are now seeking to amend the rules, which will be discussed by official bodies in the coming months.

Andrew Barringer, a spokesperson for the EHF, said: "The EHF is committed to bring this topic forward in the interest of its member federations - however, it must also be said that a change of the rules can only happen at IHF level."