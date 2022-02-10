Time for Tottenham fans to 'move on' from using Y-word, says club

Time for Tottenham fans to “move on” from using Y-word, says club. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Supporters of Tottenham Hotspur should “move on” from using the Y-word after conducting a review of the term with fans, the club has said.

94% of fans acknowledged the word could be deemed racist toward Jewish people and that “there is a growing desire” for fans to stop using the word altogether.

The consultation included 23,000 fans’ responses in gathering the data used.

“We recognise how these members of our fanbase feel and we also believe it is time to move on from associating this term with our club," Spurs said in a statement.

The word was originally used by Tottenham supporters in the 1970s as a way of “deflecting” antisemitic abuse aimed at them during matches.

“Our supporters' use of the Y-word was initially taken as a positive step to deflect antisemitic abuse that they were subjected to at matches more than 40 years ago from opposition fans.”

Read more: Angel Lynn's aunt says she's 'horrified' one of her kidnappers could walk free in months

Read more: Queen's Covid scare: Prince Charles met Her Majesty two days before testing positive

Spurs have had a historical association with Jewish supporters.

The club added: “The term continues to be used up to the present day by some of our supporters.”

One fan told LBC: “For me, the word has always been chanted in the stadium as a term of endearment and belonging. I think a lot of people don’t realise the negative connotations of it - and maybe that would change something.”

Spurs said the continued use of the Y-word “does not always make…a welcoming environment for everyone” possible.

Read more: Defiant Cressida Dick vows not to quit claiming the Met is better than before

In 2019 the World Jewish Congress and Board of Deputies of British Jews asked Tottenham Hotspur to address the continued use of the word by supporters.

Spurs have launched a “WhY Word online hub” to educate supporters on why the word causes offence.

The club stressed: “We have always maintained that our fans have never used it with any deliberate attempt to offend.

"Now more than ever is the time to reassess and reconsider its ongoing use.”