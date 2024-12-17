'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

17 December 2024, 05:32

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.
An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order. Picture: Business Council

By Henry Moore

An alleged spy who had his identity revealed on Monday was a “founder” of Prince Andrew’s money-making scheme in China.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alleged spy, named as Yang Tengbo, had business links with the Duke of York and even visited Buckingham Palace.

The “spy” had only been known publicly as "H6" after a court-imposed anonymity order.

Mr Tengbo was banned from Britain by the Government on national security grounds, having visited Buckingham Palace twice during his stint in the UK.

Read more: Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.
An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order. Picture: Business Council

The alleged spy was a “founding member” of Prince Andrew’s Pitch@Palace China venture, the Telegraph reports.

Reports claim the Duke financially benefited from the venture due to a clause that granted him a 2 per cent cut of its profits.

Calls for the disgraced Duke to confirm if this is the case are growing louder.

It comes as the Duke of York was reportedly told to "uninvite himself" from the Royals pre-Christmas bash at Buckingham Palace this Thursday following news of his association to the individual.

Last Christmas, Andrew walked from Sandringham to church with the other royals - symbolic of his gradual rehabilitation within the monarchy.

But this year, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will reportedly miss the celebrations after being linked to a Chinese ‘spy’ who was his ‘close confidant’, staying at his home Royal Lodge instead.

Read more: OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake over Nigel Farage avoids jail but must pay him compensation

According to MailOnline, King Charles’ brother has voluntarily decided not to attend the celebrations so as not to embarrass the King any further.

Both Andrew and Fergie’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie had already excused themselves, opting instead to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws.

In a statement following the ruling, Mr Tengbo said: "Due to the high level of speculation and misreporting in the media and elsewhere, I have asked my legal team to disclose my identity.

"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue," the alleged Chinese spy said after links to Prince Andrew emerged.
"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue," the alleged Chinese spy said after links to Prince Andrew emerged. Picture: Alamy

"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue," Mr Tengbo continued.

"This is why I applied for a review of the Home Office decision in the first place, and why I am seeking permission to appeal the SIAC decision. It is also why an order extending my anonymity up to the point of determination of the appeal process was granted," Mr Tengbo continued in his statement, released on Monday.

"I have been excluded from seeing most of the evidence that was used against me under a process which is widely acknowledged by SIAC practitioners as inherently unfair: decisions are made based on secret evidence and closed proceedings, which has been described as 'taking blind shots at a hidden target'.

"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue," Mr Tengbo continued.
"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue," Mr Tengbo continued. Picture: social media

"On their own fact finding, even the three judges in this case concluded that there was 'not an abundance of evidence' against me, their decision was 'finely balanced', and there could be an 'innocent explanation' for my activities. This has not been reported in the media.

"The political climate has changed, and unfortunately, I have fallen victim to this. When relations are good, and Chinese investment is sought, I am welcome in the UK. When relations sour, an anti-China stance is taken, and I am excluded.

"I am an independent self-made entrepreneur and I have always aimed to foster partnerships and build bridges between East and West. I have dedicated my professional life in the UK to building links between British and Chinese businesses. My activities have played a part in bringing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment into the UK.

"I built my private life in the UK over two decades and love the country as my second home. I would never do anything to harm the interests of the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

High-ranking Russian general killed in explosion in Moscow

Pollution outflow pipe into river

Government and regulator have broken the law on sewage, watchdog says

APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin

Police say 15-year-old girl behind Wisconsin school shooting

Musician Jay-Z

Jay-Z lawyer dubs rape claim ‘demonstrably false’ as rapper fights back

Carlos Watson

Former TV host Carlos Watson given nearly 10 years in prison in Ozy Media case

People take part in a lantern parade in Liverpool to mark the reopening of Spellow Community Hub and Library after it was torched during riots on County Road in August

Britain’s most generous cities revealed as donations pour in amid turbulent year - see the full list

HTS (Hayat Tahrir Al Sham) leader Ahmed Al-Shara, also known as Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani

Britain holds talks with proscribed Syrian Islamist group HTS that toppled Assad

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

A woman with three children

Teacher and teenage pupil killed in US school shooting

South Lakes Safari Zoo is set to close

'Britain's worst zoo' to close, after nearly 500 animals die and keeper mauled to death by tiger

TikTok sign

TikTok asks Supreme Court for emergency order to block US ban unless it is sold

Emergency vehicles outside the school

Three dead in shooting at US school

A man was arrested in connection to the incident on Monday afternoon.

Man arrested as toddler killed and four adults hospitalised in ‘stolen’ Porsche hit-and-run

'XL Bully cats' are genetically bred to have no fur and short legs.

Demands for ban on ‘XL Bully cats’ with painful deformities sold as ‘fashion accessories’

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Rescue workers clear an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities

France rushes help to Mayotte where hundreds died in Cyclone Chido

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steve Bruce

Woman arrested for child neglect over death of four-month-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, to set up February election

The police cordon in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley.

£20,000 reward offered for information relating to fatal shooting of ‘loved’ Hertfordshire man
McCracken was off-duty when the alleged offences occurred.

Police officer accused of raping woman multiple times at his flat after night out

Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Teacher and student killed in school shooting in Wisconsin, as 'teen girl suspect' also dies, with six more injured
Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in October.

EU suing UK for violating post-Brexit deal, despite Starmer's efforts to 'reset' relations

Davina McCall has issued a fresh health update

Davina McCall gives fresh health update after brain tumour surgery as she reveals when she'll be back to work
Two men with face masks and hats

Former FBI informant admits lying about phoney bribery scheme involving Bidens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after losing a vote of confidence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses vote of confidence, paving the way for early elections

Syrian fighters aim their weapons in direction of suspected looters at a residential complex of former Bashar Assad’s military officers at the village of Husseiniyeh, in the outskirts of Damascus, Syr

Syrian rebel force deploys to village near Damascus to stop looters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk.

Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News