Squid Game comes to life with players given the chance to compete for £3.7m prize

15 June 2022, 12:36 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 12:40

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in the form of a game show
Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in the form of a game show. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Netflix has announced it is bringing its megahit series Squid Game to life with a new reality competition series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The dystopian Korean drama series became the streaming giant's "biggest TV show ever" after being released last year.

Fans will now be able to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see 456 real players enter the game in pursuit of a prize of 4.56 million dollars (£3,736,054).

Netflix claims the show will host the largest cast and cash pot prize in reality TV history.

Read more: EU starts Brexit legal action against UK over 'illegal' changes to NI Protocol

Read more: Brits face whole week of travel disruption as half of all rail lines shut during strikes

The 10-part competition will see competitors battle through a series of games inspired by the original show, alongside some new additions.

Strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test as each round contestants are eliminated.

However, the streamer has confirmed that the players will not face the deadly consequences of the drama series, and their worst fate will be going home empty-handed.

The show will have 456 players, just like the original series
The show will have 456 players, just like the original series. Picture: Alamy

Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said: "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery.

"We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

Casting for the series is open, with English-language speakers from any part of the world encouraged to apply.

Read more: Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Read more: 'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

Squid Game holds the record as Netflix's most popular series of all time, with 142 million households around the world watching the show within its first four weeks after it was released in September 2021.

It was recently announced that Netflix has renewed the show for a second season, with Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to directing duties.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Petrol pump filling up car

When will petrol prices come down in the UK? And why are they rising again?

Monkeypox could be renamed after accusations of racism

Monkeypox to be renamed after accusations it's racist

The British Museum Chair was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Britain and Greece could strike 'deal' to share Elgin Marbles, George Osborne tells LBC

Sarah Campbell sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and claimed he raped her when she faced prosecution

Mum who 'dragged boy, 15, into world of drugs and sex' jailed after having his baby

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Britain will see the biggest rail strikes since 1989. Which train lines will be in service?

New map shows rail strikes set to cripple network - which lines will be affected?

Tower Bridge and Hyde Park full of sunbathers

London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

A Russian man has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the regime of Vladimir Putin

'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK over changes to Northern Ireland Protocol

EU starts Brexit legal action against UK over 'illegal' changes to NI Protocol

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell and on trial for murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty

Parents 'murdered 10-week-old baby hours after being told she'd be taken into care'

A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday

UK rescued 444 migrants from the Channel yesterday amid Rwanda deportation 'farce'

Animal rights activist Shakira Free Miles lost her job after rescuing a turkey and keeping it in her university accommodation, a tribunal heard

Vet nurse and vegan activist sacked after hiding 'liberated' turkey in uni flat

A second man has been arrested in the search for missing journalist Dom Phillips

Second arrest in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

Prince Andrew was banned from taking part in public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony

Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court

'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children play in a fountain in Chicago as temperatures soared

Large parts of US hit by heatwave as temperatures soar

Methane emissions observed and measured with GHGSat's satellite at the Raspadskaya mine

Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine

A Ukrainian soldier

Russia targets ammunitions depot in western Ukraine

Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
A washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Montana

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China's Fujian Province

Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York

Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away

Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away
Election 2022 Senate Arizona Trump

New York high court rejects Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides
Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London