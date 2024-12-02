St John Ambulance urges people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ to protect friends over Christmas

2 December 2024, 13:05

Drink spiking is a common form of spiking
Drink spiking is a common form of spiking. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Almost one in four of 18 to 43-year-olds told a survey they had "definitely" fallen victim to the illegal and dangerous practice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the public are being urged to learn "spiking first aid" to help anyone affected during the Christmas party season.

Spiking can involve putting alcohol or drugs into drinks, needle spiking - where someone is injected with substances - or vape and cigarette spiking, where drugs are put into smoking products.

A poll of 2,000 people across the UK for St John Ambulance’s new ‘Switch on to Spiking’ campaign found 23% of 18 to 43-year-olds felt they had "definitely" been spiked

This figure rises to nearly half (41%) when those who believed they had "possibly" been spiked were added.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience of being spiked

The charity wants people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ so they can spot the symptoms of spiking such as feeling drunk or drowsy, being "out of it" or more drunk than expected, mental confusion, slurred speech, memory loss, loss of inhibitions, nausea, vomiting and breathing problems.

In some cases, victims may also suffer muscle spasms or seizures, loss of consciousness or a severe hangover after drinking little or no alcohol.

In new advice, St John Ambulance said victims should be kept hydrated by encouraging them to drink water little and often, put in a safe place and always have somebody with them.

If a person thinks they have been spiked, they or a friend should alert bar staff and the police, including reporting any suspicious behaviour.

If the victim becomes unresponsive, others should put them in the recovery position and call an ambulance.

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty 'bystanders are worse than perpetrators' in regards to spiking

Members of the public should also know how to do CPR in case somebody stops breathing.

The organisation's medical director, Dr Lynn Thomas, said the ‘awful crime’ still affects people, and that recognising the warning signs is crucial to protect victims of spiking.

She said: "Staying with a spiking victim, monitoring them and being ready to give first aid could save their life.

"We're urging people to equip themselves with that knowledge."

Read more: Bar staff to get anti-spiking training as part of Starmer's crackdown on nightlife violence against women

Read more: Jess Phillips pledges £250k training budget to curb drink spiking - as she hits out at Tory inaction over women's safety

Although spiking is already illegal, Labour has said it will make giving someone alcohol or drugs, without them knowing or agreeing, a specific criminal offence.

On average, police get more than 560 reports of spiking per month according to research published last year, but it is believed that the crime is under-reported.

Eve Adams was 19 when she was spiked at a club in Chester on a night out with her twin sister, Lauren. She ended up in hospital.

Caller shares story of colleague's drink being spiked

She said: "I felt like I had been hit by a bus. Every muscle in my body ached. It was so incredibly painful. I had brain fog.

"The headache lasted for weeks, like a never-ending hangover. I was still being sick three days later.

"I don't know what happened that night. I question myself if I was just drunk, but I know deep down I wasn't and everyone around me knows I wasn't."

People are being urged to search Switch on to Spiking online to learn more.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Activists put up a billboard outside the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands

Landmark climate change case opens at top UN court as islands fear sea rise

A building on fire in Idlib city

Iraqi militias back Syrian government’s counter-offensive against insurgents

Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments

PM slams Gregg Wallace for 'misogynistic' comments as Downing Street seeks assurances from BBC

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van

Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed

Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German “Ready to Strike!”

Volkswagen workers hold strikes over proposed pay cuts and factory closures

A man holds a chair on top of his head in a stampede,

56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Omer Neutra

Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage now presumed dead

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has announced he is leaving the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer

Neighbours actor who played Harold Bishop to leave the show after terminal cancer diagnosis

Kamilla Belyatskaya drowned off the coast of Koh Samui

Shocking footage shows actress, 24, swept to death by huge wave off coast of Thai paradise island

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

Part of 2500 panda sculptures are displayed at the Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour amid tourism drive

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine

Exclusive
'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

JonBenét Ramsey and her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey cop reveals that solving six-year-old beauty queen's murder is finally 'within reach'

The wrecked bus, in the blue light of police cars

Two killed after bus crash near French ski resort

A composite image of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, left, in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2024, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Vientiane, Laos

Philippine Vice President Duterte faces impeachment complaint over threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people including employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Israel claims World Central Kitchen worker killed in airstrike was involved in Hamas October 7 attack
Biden AIDS Day

Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

A woman was filmed launching a tirade towards a passenger on an airport shuttle bus

'Racist' woman kicked off United Airlines shuttle bus after launching tirade towards father and his children
Rugby fans mock 'absolutely dreadful' new Six Nations logo after rebrand to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'

Rugby fans mock new Six Nations logo following 'bargain bin rebrand' to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'
The scene at Greenland Quay.

Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

Police officers with cocaine

Australian police seize record 2.3 tonnes of cocaine from fishing boat

British lawyer Simone White died along with Australian backpacker Holly Bowles, 19

Factory owner arrested in breakthrough in Laos mass methanol poisoning that left six backpackers dead
UK defence firms to be prioritised in new strategy as war game tests supply chain resilience and military readiness

UK defence firms to be prioritised in new strategy as war game tests supply chain resilience and military readiness
Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'

‘I knew she was going to die,’ admits mother of lawyer killed in Laos poisoning following call from daughter’s friend
Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'

Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News