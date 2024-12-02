St John Ambulance urges people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ to protect friends over Christmas

Drink spiking is a common form of spiking. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Almost one in four of 18 to 43-year-olds told a survey they had "definitely" fallen victim to the illegal and dangerous practice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the public are being urged to learn "spiking first aid" to help anyone affected during the Christmas party season.

Spiking can involve putting alcohol or drugs into drinks, needle spiking - where someone is injected with substances - or vape and cigarette spiking, where drugs are put into smoking products.

A poll of 2,000 people across the UK for St John Ambulance’s new ‘Switch on to Spiking’ campaign found 23% of 18 to 43-year-olds felt they had "definitely" been spiked

This figure rises to nearly half (41%) when those who believed they had "possibly" been spiked were added.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience of being spiked

The charity wants people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ so they can spot the symptoms of spiking such as feeling drunk or drowsy, being "out of it" or more drunk than expected, mental confusion, slurred speech, memory loss, loss of inhibitions, nausea, vomiting and breathing problems.

In some cases, victims may also suffer muscle spasms or seizures, loss of consciousness or a severe hangover after drinking little or no alcohol.

In new advice, St John Ambulance said victims should be kept hydrated by encouraging them to drink water little and often, put in a safe place and always have somebody with them.

If a person thinks they have been spiked, they or a friend should alert bar staff and the police, including reporting any suspicious behaviour.

If the victim becomes unresponsive, others should put them in the recovery position and call an ambulance.

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty 'bystanders are worse than perpetrators' in regards to spiking

Members of the public should also know how to do CPR in case somebody stops breathing.

The organisation's medical director, Dr Lynn Thomas, said the ‘awful crime’ still affects people, and that recognising the warning signs is crucial to protect victims of spiking.

She said: "Staying with a spiking victim, monitoring them and being ready to give first aid could save their life.

"We're urging people to equip themselves with that knowledge."

Read more: Bar staff to get anti-spiking training as part of Starmer's crackdown on nightlife violence against women

Read more: Jess Phillips pledges £250k training budget to curb drink spiking - as she hits out at Tory inaction over women's safety

Although spiking is already illegal, Labour has said it will make giving someone alcohol or drugs, without them knowing or agreeing, a specific criminal offence.

On average, police get more than 560 reports of spiking per month according to research published last year, but it is believed that the crime is under-reported.

Eve Adams was 19 when she was spiked at a club in Chester on a night out with her twin sister, Lauren. She ended up in hospital.

Caller shares story of colleague's drink being spiked

She said: "I felt like I had been hit by a bus. Every muscle in my body ached. It was so incredibly painful. I had brain fog.

"The headache lasted for weeks, like a never-ending hangover. I was still being sick three days later.

"I don't know what happened that night. I question myself if I was just drunk, but I know deep down I wasn't and everyone around me knows I wasn't."

People are being urged to search Switch on to Spiking online to learn more.