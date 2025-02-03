Breaking News

Stabbing at school gate: Boy, 15, rushed to hospital with serious injuries and classrooms 'locked down’

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A stabbing outside a school has left classrooms 'locked down’ as a 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries

The stabbing took place outside the All Saints' Catholic High School on Granville Road, in Sheffield.

The school has alerted parents that a 'serious incident' has taken place and that classrooms are 'currently in lockdown'.

The message that parents and guardians received said: "Students will be released when police give permission."

A teenager has been arrested and is currently in police custody. Locals say an air ambulance is on the scene.

The All Saints' school was put on lockdown only five days ago, when after staff and students were told to 'stay put', following 'threats of violence' between a “small number of students" on January 29.

The school was put on lockdown just last week. Picture: Google

A Sheffield Police spokesman said: "At 12.17pm today we received reports of a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road in Sheffield.

"A 15-year-old boy is en route to hospital with serious injuries. His family is aware.

Police said the road has been closed, and people are urged to steer clear of the area as emergency workers carry out their work.

"We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible," they added.

A parent, who asked not to be named, told the Sheffield Star today: “This is frightening to hear so soon after a previous incident and I hope and pray everyone is okay and the incident is resolved peacefully.

“Now is not the time for recriminations but the school will have some serious questions to answer in the coming days.

