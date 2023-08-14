'I could never be prouder': Victim in Clapham gay bar stabbing 'strengthened' by support after homophobic attack

The stabbing happened near the Two Brewers in Clapham. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

One of the two men stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in Clapham has said he "could never be prouder" to be part of the LGBTQ+ community after an outpouring of support.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two men, in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife at 10.15pm on Sunday before fleeing.

Eyewitness photos showed police tape up outside the Two Brewers, a gay club on Clapham High Street.

The two men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Speaking out after the incident, one of the victims said in an Instagram statement: "Didn't know if I should really say anything... but I suppose it feels right to...

"I've not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused...I've just been left so many questions... to think what can lead to changing a person's mind that much that they can feel it's ok [to] attack anyone...whatever their reasons... and how we change that...

"What today has strengthened in me... more than ever before... is that I could never, and have never [been] prouder, happier or more comforted, by the community. I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ family!!

"I would never change it for the world...I am so lucky to have all my family and friends who have reached out just to check on me today.

"Love you all... all of you x"

Read more: Two men stabbed outside Clapham gay bar in homophobic attack as police hunt knifeman

Read more: Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured

Concern tonight following stabbings on Clapham High Street. From what I heard two injured and being treated. No body has been aprehended yet but lots of Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/tAy5koUF05 — Wellbelove (@wellbelove) August 13, 2023

Police are now trying to track down the attacker.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: "We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

"We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have."

Cllr David Robson, on Lambeth council, said: "As someone who was in the venue last night, I thank the Two Brewers security staff who were exemplary in keeping everyone safe.

Clapham High Street has faced challenges over the summer with ASB and other violent attacks. We desperately need an increase in police resources to tackle these issues head on and send a message that hate is not welcome here in Clapham or anywhere in London.

"I would also urge the community to always report a hate crime. One day it’s being called “F****” and the next, it’s a stabbing.

"These crimes will be taken seriously when reported to the police, council or hate crime organisations such as GALOP that will help us to make sure these incidents aren’t repeated."

Shelagh opens up about the presence of homophobia in the UK

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The incident in Clapham High Street on Sunday night was abhorrent. It's a huge relief the victims of this appalling attack are out of hospital, and my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones.

"I have always been clear that there is no place for hate in London. I stand with LGBTQI+ Londoners and will do all I can to end hate crime in the capital.

"My team, along with the Met Police, are supporting and working closely with the LGBTQ+ venues forum and its members who will be invited to attend an urgent meeting later this week."

Anyone with information can call 101 using or tweet @MetCC using CAD7198/13Aug or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.