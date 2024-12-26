Breaking News

Two women and dog dead after stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day - with two more injured

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Flaminia Luck

Two women - aged 38 and 24 - and a dog have died after reports of a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thames Valley police say a man and a teenage boy also suffered serious injuries following the incident in Bletchley yesterday.

A 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers were called to a block of apartments in Santa Cruz Avenue at just after 6.30pm.

The two women died at the scene, while the man and teenage boy are in a stable condition in hospital.

A dog also injured in the incident was taken to vets but did not survive.

Police were called to Santa Cruz Avenue following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Google

'Shocking incident'

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

“We have launched a double murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

Read more: Man charged with murder of woman whose body was found nine days after being reported missing

Read more: Gavin And Stacey finale secures highest Christmas Day ratings since 2008 - with 12.3 million views

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.

“Anyone with information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43240622935.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”