Stacey Dooley announces pregnancy with Kevin Clifton four years after couple won Strictly Come Dancing

26 August 2022, 15:28

Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton
Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Megan Hinton

TV presenter Stacey Dooley has announced she is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton.

The documentary-maker, 35, met the dance star when they took home the glitterball trophy together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts in the 16th series of Strictly.

Announcing the news to fans, Ms Dooley shared a picture of her bump on Instagram, writing: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

"Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my tits done in LA I'm gonna scream.)

"Here goessssssss."

Clifton shared the same picture, adding: 'We're having a baby! And I think my girl looks beautiful pregnant."

Dooley is famed for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries and following Strictly she went on to present an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

Clifton, 39, was a well-loved professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and won the 16th series with Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

In March 2020 he announced his departure from the show after appearing in five finals during his seven-year stint and went on to land the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical - taking on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann's 1992 film.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

During their time on Strictly, the pair received high praise for their 1960s-themed foxtrot to Jeff Beck's Hi Ho Silver Lining which saw them top the leaderboard and perform again in the final.

Clifton was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer but the pair announced their split in 2018.

Hauer, 40, tied the knot with fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones during an countryside ceremony in Hampshire on June 7.

Aside from Dooley, Clifton's other celebrity dance partners over the years have included singer Frankie Bridge, actress Kellie Bright, singer Louise Redknapp, TV veteran Anneka Rice and broadcaster Susanna Reid.

On Friday, famous faces took to social media to congratulate the pair, including Good Morning Britain's Reid, who shared eight love heart emojis.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse sent her congratulations to the couple while Strictly professional Amy Dowden wrote: "I'm so so sooooooooo HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH BRO! Yayyyyyyyy."

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore said: "So delighted for you guys!! Congrats."

Strictly star Dianne Buswell added: "Omg so exciting, congratulations."

Former Strictly couples Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, and Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen, have gone on to have children together after appearing on the show.

