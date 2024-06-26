Murder probe launched after man and woman found dead at home in Staffordshire

A murder probe has been launched after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Staffordshire.

Officers attended the address on Alpine Drive in Hednesford after being alerted by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside.

A statement from Staffordshire Police said: "Specially-trained officers have been assigned to support their families at this tragic time.

"A cordon has been set up in the area whilst we carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances of the deaths.

"We'd like to ask people not to speculate whilst we do this. We've created an online portal where people can leave information they may have."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a concern for welfare at house in Hednesford on Tuesday lunchtime.

"Two paramedic officers and an ambulance were sent to an address on Alpine Drive.

"After gaining access to the property at just before 12.20pm, paramedics found a man and a woman inside.

"Sadly, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them and ambulance staff immediately alerted Staffordshire Police."