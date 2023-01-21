Stagecoach Group co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander at an investiture ceremony. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag, her husband and two other members of her family have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dame Ann – one of Scotland’s richest women - was charged after a police interview on Thursday, it is understood.

She was joined by her husband David McCleary, 72, when she attended voluntarily, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

Her stepdaughter and daughter-in-law Sarah Gloag, 47, and her son-in-law Paul McNeil were also questioned by detectives, the paper said.

All four strongly deny the charges against them.

Read more: Shocking clip shows Scottish girl beating and kicking classmate in sustained attack as fears mount of school violence

Read more: Fury as pupils as young as 7 asked if they are transgender in Scottish schools under SNP plans branded 'indoctrination'

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "On 19 January 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences. A report will be sent to the prosecutor fiscal."

A spokeswoman for the 80-year-old businesswoman strongly denied the allegations.

"Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann Gloag strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family," she said.

The spokeswoman added: "(She) will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year."

Dame Ann founded the Stagecoach Group with her brother in 1980.

The business, which was initially intended to run coaches from Dundee to London, has become one of the UK's biggest bus and coach firms.