Major update after fire rips through block of flats, sending huge plume of smoke into sky visible for miles

The fire broke out on Elmsleigh Road. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Authorities have given an update after a huge fire broke out on the roof of a block of flats in Staines on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An enormous cloud of smoke was seen after the fire broke out shortly after midday on top of a new-build block in the Surrey town.

And now property developer Fairview New Homes has revealed that the fire was caused by some welding work on the roof of the building, on Elmsleigh road on top of the former Tothill Car Park.

The company said sorry to local residents, and added: "There was a fire on the roof of one of the blocks at the Staines construction site, which resulted from welding works being undertaken on the roof."

The fire broke out on Elmsleigh road on top of the former Tothill Car Park. Picture: X/gwr5043

Surrey Fire and Rescue service said in a later statement: "This fire is now under control and all people are accounted for. We encourage people to stay away from the area for some more time, if possible, whilst we continue our work here. Thanks to staff and partners who have supported at this incident."

The fire broke out on a new build that was under construction. Picture: Social Media

Another told LBC: “Fire on roof of high rise apartment block in Staines right now looks very bad. It’s a construction site behind the old Debenhams on Staines high street”

One X user shared a video of the billowing smoke, as they wrote: “Just heard a huge explosion outside my house - a tower block under construction down the road is now up in flames in Staines Upon Thames. Apparently the gas tanks on the roof exploded. Scary!”

Just heard a huge explosion outside my house - a tower block under construction down the road is now up in flames in Staines Upon Thames. Apparently the gas tanks on the roof exploded. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iUprEkkoDj — Laura Purkess (@laurapurkess) June 26, 2024

Huge fire broken out in Staines town centre.



Looks to be from the rooftop of the new flats being built. pic.twitter.com/cghhs50I9y — Lewis Henderson (@Hendo_12) June 26, 2024

A third said: “Massive fire on a tower block under construction in Staines.”

One local said the "crackling was so loud and the smoke was intense!".

Witnesses have reported that the flames and smoke are visible from the Elmsleigh shopping centre.

Members of the public were urged to avoid Staines town centre while emergency services respond to the incident.

In an earlier statement, Surrey Fire and Rescue service said: "We received a call this afternoon around 12.30pm to a report of a fire at the former Tothill Car Park, Elmsleigh Road, Staines-upon-Thames.

"Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire. Please can you avoid the area if possible and we ask residents to keep their windows shut."

A witness said: “Huge fire with thick black plume of smoke on roof of new build flats in Staines town centre. Hope all are safe.”

Earlier this month Staines-upon-Thames saw another dramatic emergency services incident when a police officer rammed an escaped cow with his patrol car.

The animal sustained grazes and a large cut to the leg in the incident.

Staines-upon-Thames saw another dramatic emergency earlier this month after officers rammed an escaped cow. . Picture: Facebook/Twitter

The cow was running loose in the streets and an officer used his 4x4 vehicle to hit Beau Lucy.

The police officer involved was removed from frontline duties.

Home Secretary James Cleverley asked for a “full, urgent explanation” as to why officers used the car to ram the escaped animal, saying it seemed “unnecessarily heavy handed”.

The cow’s owner, a farmer who would only give his name as Rob, described the incident as “quite horrific” and “wrong” and said “it could have been handled so much better.”