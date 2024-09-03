Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

3 September 2024, 15:15

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik
Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik. Picture: Surrey Police

By Kit Heren

The mother of three boys who were found dead at home with their father has said her sons "doted on their daddy".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angelika Swiderska said in a statement that Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik, aged 2, 2 and 3 respectively, were "happy, active children" before their deaths in Surrey on Saturday.

Ms Swiderska also paid tribute to her 31-year-old husband Piotr, whom she described as "amazing".

Police said earlier that they believe the incident was isolated, and that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Detectives have referred themselves to the police watchdog over previous contact they had with the family. The circumstances of the deaths have not been made clear.

Read more: Three children and a man found dead inside Staines homes as police referred to IOPC

Read more: Pictured: Father and three children found dead inside house in Surrey - as police refer themselves to watchdog

The Swiderski family
The Swiderski family. Picture: Surrey Police

Ms Swiderska released a photo of her husband and children on a family day out to Portsmouth as she paid tribute.

She said: "Piotr was an amazing husband and father to Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik. He loved us with all his heart and would have done anything for us. 

"The children doted on their daddy. 

"Our boys were happy, active children, full of life and happiness. They were always smiling and even when I looked sad, they would say 'Mummy smile like us'. 

Police in Bremer Road, Staines
Police in Bremer Road, Staines. Picture: Alamy

"We are grieving for them all and would like to ask for privacy as we try to understand why this tragedy happened. 

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all our community for all the messages of condolence, flowers, cards, and teddy bears and for all the kind words about our family."

A floral tribute left outside the house read: "Rest in peace little ones."We will always think of you."

DCI Gareth Hicks who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a truly tragic incident and a thorough investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

"We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding whilst we have been conducting our enquiries.

Police in Bremer Road, Staines
Police in Bremer Road, Staines. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Lucy Sanders said: "This is a tragic loss of life in our community and we are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

"There is currently a significant police presence at the location, and in the surrounding area, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct our investigation."

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne today.

"We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC."

