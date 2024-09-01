Man and three children - all under age of four - found dead in house are related as police confirm IOPC involvement

Detectives have referred themselves to the police watchdog over previous contact they'd had with the family.

By Flaminia Luck

Police have confirmed that three children and a man found dead in a house in Surrey were all related.

They also confirmed the three children were all under the age of 4.

Postmortems and formal identification will take place in due course.

The force also said they're not looking for anyone else.

Detectives have referred themselves to the police watchdog over previous contact they'd had with the family.

Their mother and next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

Police discovered their bodies at around 1.15pm on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Police discovered their bodies in a property in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames, at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths, though Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Their next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers.

Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement. Picture: Alamy

A bunch of flowers was laid outside a house on Bremer Road in Staines on Sunday morning where three children and a man were found dead.

Neighbours have told PA that they believe a young family with twins lived at the house.

A floral tribute left outside the house read: "Rest in peace little ones.

"We will always think of you."

DCI Gareth Hicks who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a truly tragic incident and a thorough investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

"We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding whilst we have been conducting our enquiries.

"We can also now update that whilst Bremer Road was closed for a significant amount of time yesterday, it has now fully re-opened and there will continue to be a police presence in the area for the foreseeable.”

Police in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames near a property where three children and a man were found dead. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Lucy Sanders said: "This is a tragic loss of life in our community and we are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

"There is currently a significant police presence at the location, and in the surrounding area, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct our investigation."

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne today.

"We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC."