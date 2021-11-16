PM's father Stanley Johnson accused of inappropriately touching female MP and journalist

Stanley Johnson has been accused of inappropriately touching a journalist and an MP. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A senior Conservative MP and a journalist have both accused Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister's father, of inappropriately touching them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caroline Nokes said the elder Mr Johnson forcefully smacked her on the backside and said she had "a lovely seat" in 2003 ahead of him running to be a Tory MP.

Ms Nokes' allegation prompted Ailbhe Rea, a journalist for the New Statesman, to accuse Mr Johnson of having "groped" her at the 2019 Conservative Party conference.

Ms Nokes - MP for Romsey and Southampton North, and chair of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee - earlier suggested the Prime Minister's father touched her inappropriately during the Tory party conference in Blackpool in 2003, ahead of Mr Johnson running in the Teignbridge seat in Devon in 2005.

Read more: UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

Read more: Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club

"I've had male MPs stick their hands on my backside in Strangers' Bar (in Parliament)," she said during a panel discussion.

"And I can remember a really prominent man smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'Oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'.

"Stanley Johnson did that to me ahead of the '05 election, so it was Blackpool... 2003/4.

She added she felt "ashamed" that she had not done anything about it, but added: "Now I probably would."

Mr Johnson declined to comment about her allegation made to Sky News, other than to say he has "no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all".

Responding to the allegation on Twitter, Ms Rea said: "Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at Conservative conference in 2019.

"I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister's father."

Read more: CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

Read more: Britain accuses Belarus of 'engineering abhorrent migrant crisis' on EU border

Mr Johnson lost the campaign to become an MP in 2005 but had served as a Conservative member of the European Parliament between 1979 and 1984.

Mr Johnson, now 81, did not immediately respond when contacted by the PA news agency about both of the allegations.

But, regarding the initial accusation, he told Sky News: "I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all. But there you go... and no reply."