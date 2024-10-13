Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago

Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago. Picture: Alamy / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Brits turned their attention to the skies on Saturday night in the hopes of catching a "once in a lifetime" comet.

The celestial A3 comet was at peak brightness as it passed by Earth on Saturday night, visible for a matter of minutes before disappearing for another 80,000 years.

The space rock, described as the "comet of the century", originates from the Oort Cloud, a giant ring of rocks and ice around the solar system.

The comet, which has a full designation of Comet C/2023 A3, was previously able to be seen from Earth earlier this month.

The wonder, which was first discovered in January 2023, was visible with the naked eye and last viewed by neanderthals on Earth some 80,000 years ago.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is Now the Brightest Comet in 13 Years!



This incredible comet has overtaken NEOWISE from 2020 in brightness, with current estimates of 0.4 magnitude! The tail is stretching a whopping 15 degrees across the sky—that's equal to the width of 30… pic.twitter.com/pyLNTYm8zh — Star Walk (@StarWalk) October 5, 2024

Wimbledon, London, UK. 12th Oct, 2024. Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS with an 80,000 year orbit is now visible from London after sunset. An aircraft leaving Heathrow Credit: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

According to the Nasa Earth Observatory, the comet came within about 70 million km (44 million miles) of Earth on Saturday.

Visible shooting across skies in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Indonesia, the comet was visible intermittently across the southern hemisphere between late September to early October.

After disappearing because it drifted too close to the sun, the comet reappeared on Saturday before vanishing for the remainder of our lifetimes.

#comet C2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas has a long tail. SONY 200-600mm at 600mm shows its length as it moved across north San Diego skies from Palomar mountain. pic.twitter.com/478ZdY7v27 — John Melson (@JohnRMelson) October 13, 2024

Here’s a photo I’ll never be able to capture again… here’s comet c/2023 A3 in conjunction with the fully-stacked starship rocket, a serendipitous juxtaposition.



In 8 hours, starship will make history as the booster returns to the landing site to be “caught” by the tower. pic.twitter.com/mzmrkOE8LS — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) October 13, 2024

Taking to social media, stargazers posted a host of jaw dropping shots of the comet from locations across the world.

X user Andrew McCarthy wrote: "Here’s a photo I’ll never be able to capture again… here’s comet c/2023 A3 in conjunction with the fully-stacked starship rocket, a serendipitous juxtaposition.

"In 8 hours, starship will make history as the booster returns to the landing site to be “caught” by the tower."

Another X user wrote: "What a sunrise!!! I took this pictures of the comet C2023 A3 and the partial solar eclipse from Maunakea Hawaii."

A third user posted a time-lapse of the comet, picturing the "rare pairing" of the comet and the moon an hour before sunrise on the Vieques island a week ago.

Comet C/2023 A3 or Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. Digital enhancement of an image by NASA. Picture: Alamy

The comet is set to shine at around a magnitude +2 or magnitude +1, the measurement of the brightness of space objects.

It will make the comet as visible as Polaris, the north star.

After October 13, the comet dim and disappear completely around 20 October.

The comets trail of dust and ice will be illuminated in blue and white by the sun during its approach.