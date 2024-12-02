Starmer's plans for NHS will turn A&E into a 'war zone', bosses warn PM

2 December 2024, 00:13

NHS bosses are warning that A&E could become like a 'war zone' because of Sir Keir Starmer's targets for routine operations.
By Chay Quinn

NHS bosses are warning that A&E could become like a 'war zone' because of Sir Keir Starmer's targets for routine operations.

Bosses believe that Starmer's NHS goal to carry out 92 per cent of routine operations within 18 weeks by March 2029 as part of his Downing Street reset.

The long-standing goal has not been hit for nearly a decade - with Starmer set to reaffirm it on Thursday.

According to The Times, NHS England is warning privately that meeting this goal will require it to cut back its ambition in other areas including emergency care.

This comes despite a £22 billion boost for the health service in the autumn Budget.

The commitment comes as Starmer is set to unveil a 'Plan for Change' this week - laying out how he will achieve goals from the Labour manifesto over the next four years.

The Prime Minister is seeking to hit reset on his rocky start to life in Number 10 - by laying out milestones he wants to achieve in office.

Starmer is set to reveal the goals which are said to align with his missions which were detailed in the election-winning Labour manifesto in July.

The goals come after a difficult first 150 days which has seen a negative reaction to Rachel Reeves's first Budget, the loss of key ally Sue Gray, flatlining economic growth and an uptick in inflation.

Starmer is set to launch what he calls the "next phase" of Government, as he announces the markers for his "missions" that Number 10 say will allow the public to hold Sir Keir and his team to account on their promises.

The milestones will run alongside public sector reform, Downing Street said.

This will include a focus on reforming Whitehall, spearheaded by the as-yet-unannounced new chief civil servant and Cabinet ministers, so it is geared towards the delivery of Labour's missions, according to Number 10.

The same focus will also influence decisions for next year's spending review, it has been suggested.

Labour's missions, as laid out in their July election manifesto, focus on economic growth, energy security and cleaner energy, the NHS, childcare and education systems, as well as crime and criminal justice.

Ahead of revealing the details, Sir Keir said in a statement: "This plan for change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation.

"Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway - it means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people.

"We are already fixing the foundations and have kicked-started our first steps for change, stabilising the economy, setting up a new Border Security Command, and investing £22 billion in an NHS that is fit for the future.

"Our plan for change is the next phase of delivering this Government's mission.

"Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this Government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people.

"Given the unprecedented challenges we have inherited we will not achieved this by simply doing more of the same, which is why investment comes alongside a programme of innovation and reform."

The so-called "missions" outlined in Labour's election manifesto focused on five key policy areas: kickstart economic growth; make Britain a clean energy superpower; take back our streets; break down barriers to opportunity; and build an NHS fit for the future.

