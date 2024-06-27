Starmer accuses Tories of ‘desperate' tactics over shock election attack ad of family with their hands up

The Tories' latest election attack ad sparked a row. Picture: Alamy/Conservative Party

By Asher McShane

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of ‘desperate’ tactics after the party issued its latest attack ad that shows a family with their hands in the air as if at gunpoint.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir said the controversial advert was “really desperate stuff and I’m surprised by it.”

Rishi Sunak defended the advert on a campaign visit to Derbyshire.

He said the election was “incredibly important” and that he didn’t want people to “sleepwalk into something.”

Mr Sunak said: "I believe that a Labour government would be very damaging for our country.

"I get that people are frustrated with me and our party, but this is not a by-election. This is a choice about our future, and that choice will have severe consequences for people's financial security."

Read more: Number of police officers accused of placing bets on election grows to seven

Read more: E.coli outbreak claims first victim in England after at least 122 hospitalised

I will never stop fighting for this country. pic.twitter.com/jNB44Ct0at — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 27, 2024

But Sir Keir hit back saying: “I think it underlines the difference between the two campaigns now. They are running a very negative campaign, nothing about the future of the country."

The Prime Minister shared a poster on X showing a picture of a man, woman and child holding their hands in the air as if at gunpoint.

The text on the image reads "don't surrender your family's future to Labour", doubling down on a warning issued by Mr Sunak repeatedly during his final head-to-head TV debate with Sir Keir.

The Labour leader told reporters during a campaign visit to Staffordshire on Thursday: "This is really desperate stuff and I'm surprised by it.

"I think it underlines the difference between the two campaigns now. They are running a very negative campaign, nothing about the future of the country.

"I'm very happy to be the candidate going into the final week who is putting forward a more positive case for the change the country needs."

Read more: Met Police to lead election betting probe for 'small number of cases' which could relate to misconduct in public office

Mr Sunak also reiterated the much-disputed claim that a Labour government would hike taxes by £2,000 per household.

The Prime Minister defended the latest Conservative campaign advert when challenged over its controversial imagery.

He told broadcasters in Derbyshire: "This is an incredibly important election, and there's an important choice for people. And I don't want people to sleepwalk into something.

"I believe that a Labour government would be very damaging for our country.

"I get that people are frustrated with me and our party, but this is not a by-election. This is a choice about our future, and that choice will have severe consequences for people's financial security."

But the poster drew criticism online.

Brendan Cox, who was married to murdered MP Jo Cox, tweeted: "Labour are going to gun down your family. Don't pretend you weren't warned... Er..."