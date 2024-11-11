Starmer becomes first British leader since Churchill to attend Armistice Day ceremony in France

Keir Starmer has attended Armistice Day events in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has become the first British leader since Winston Churchill to attend Armistice Day in France.

The Prime Minister joined French president Emmanuel Macron at the ceremony in Paris on Monday, laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and inspecting the armed forces.

The French and British national anthems were both played.

Starmer said earlier that he was "honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today".

He added: "These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come."

The French and British armies fought together in France against Germany in the First World War. Over two million soldiers from the two armies are estimated to have died during the conflict, which ran from 1914-1918.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2L) take part in a wreath-laying ceremony on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Place de l'Etoile. Picture: Getty

"That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen."

Starmer left Paris after the event to head to Cop29 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

In the UK, events are focusing on the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, we pause to remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.



Lest we forget. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 11, 2024

The Duchess of Edinburgh is among the guests at the event.

Starmer's trip to Paris comes as European leaders consider how to respond to the election of Donald Trump in the US.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Chelsea Pensioners on the Place de l'Etoile. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister had already hoped to "reset" relations with Europe, and the prospect of a second Trump presidency is causing leaders on the continent to discuss what the new US administration will mean for trade and security.

As well as his talks with Mr Macron and French prime minister Michel Barnier, Sir Keir had a breakfast reception with representatives of the British defence community in France.

According to Number 10, Starmer is the first UK prime minister to have attended the Paris commemorations since Churchill joined General Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

It comes as Starmer announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ day.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a ceremony in front of the statue of Winston Churchill near the Champs Elysees. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister has pledged a "moment of national reflection" in 2025, with events on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe, and also on August 15 to mark the end of the Second World War.

On Remembrance Sunday, King Charles and veterans observed the traditional two-minute silence at the Cenotaph in central London, as the nation paid its respects.

The King was joined at the cenotaph by Prince William and Princess Kate to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in war.

Around 10,000 veterans marched past the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice. Picture: Alamy

Over 800 serving members from the British Army, the Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force were on duty for the Remembrance services. They were positioned at the Cenotaph as well as Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.

The Remembrance Sunday services pay tribute to the Armistice of the First World War and other conflicts that involve British and Commonwealth Forces.