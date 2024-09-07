Starmer facing backbench backlash over winter fuel allowance - but will not say if he will remove whip from rebels

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion on next week's vote to restrict winter fuel allowance - but would not be drawn on how he will deal with MPs who do not support the changes. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion on next week's vote to restrict winter fuel allowance - but would not be drawn on how he will deal with MPs who do not support the changes.

Speaking on a trip to Dublin, the Prime Minister said that removing the winter fuel payments for pensioners who are not in receipt of other state benefits was "tough decision" aimed at improving living standards.

The new affirmation comes after Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said she would not vote to scale back the benefit.

In Dublin, Sir Keir was asked how potential rebels could be punished if they do not vote with the Government, but would not be drawn into answering.

He told broadcasters: "I was elected in and our Government was elected in with a clear mandate for change.

"We will only bring about that change if we stabilise our economy."

Ms Duffield said earlier on Saturday that she could "absolutely not" support the move, joining other backbenchers who have voiced their concerns.

She was asked by Times Radio if she would join the Government in voting through the measure, and told the radio station: "No, absolutely not I'm afraid."

However, the MP said she would not vote against it, adding: "Because this Government has made it very clear that Labour MPs who vote against this new Government will be punished and have the whip removed.

"But I will be showing that I don't agree with them by abstaining and I know a few colleagues are doing the same."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the plan to limit the winter fuel allowance in July, as she said there was a need to fill a £22 billion "black hole" in the public finances left by the previous government, a claim the Tories have challenged.

Only those who claim pension credit and other means-tested benefits will receive it after the change.

It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million - most of whom claim pension credit - saving around £1.4 billion this year.

Thousands of pensioners have rushed to make pension credit claims in the five weeks since Ms Reeves's announcement, with applications up 115% on the five previous weeks.

In response, Sir Keir said: "We have got to take tough decisions. Targeting the winter fuel payments is a tough decision. We have put in safeguards for many pensioners, with pension credit, with housing benefit.

"Also by stabilising the economy we create the conditions in which we can ensure the triple lock is in place and that means for all state pensioners the amount of increase in the pension will outstrip any loss of the payment."

The Prime Minister said he was "determined" to make the change, adding it would improve living standards, leave "people feeling better off", and lead to better public services.

Other Labour MPs have urged the Government not to go forward with the move by signing a Commons motion from Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan.

Some 11 Labour MPs are among the 27 who have signed the Early Day Motion which describes the plan as "a bureaucratic and unpopular means test" for pensioners.

Among their number are also several MPs suspended from the Labour Party for six months after voting for an SNP motion calling for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.

The Prime Minister would not be drawn into saying how Labour rebels would be punished if they vote against the Government on limiting the winter fuel payment.