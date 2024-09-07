Starmer facing backbench backlash over winter fuel allowance - but will not say if he will remove whip from rebels

7 September 2024, 20:21

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion on next week's vote to restrict winter fuel allowance - but would not be drawn on how he will deal with MPs who do not support the changes.
Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion on next week's vote to restrict winter fuel allowance - but would not be drawn on how he will deal with MPs who do not support the changes. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion on next week's vote to restrict winter fuel allowance - but would not be drawn on how he will deal with MPs who do not support the changes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on a trip to Dublin, the Prime Minister said that removing the winter fuel payments for pensioners who are not in receipt of other state benefits was "tough decision" aimed at improving living standards.

The new affirmation comes after Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said she would not vote to scale back the benefit.

Read More: Historic 'moment of reset' for UK-Ireland relations as Starmer becomes first British leader to visit nation in five years

Read More: President Joe Biden to host Keir Starmer in White House meeting

In Dublin, Sir Keir was asked how potential rebels could be punished if they do not vote with the Government, but would not be drawn into answering.

He told broadcasters: "I was elected in and our Government was elected in with a clear mandate for change.

"We will only bring about that change if we stabilise our economy."

Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) greets Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on his arrival for a meeting at Farmleigh, the official Irish state guest house in Dublin, ahead of the Republic of Ireland v England football match
Speaking on a trip to Dublin, the Prime Minister said that removing the winter fuel payments for pensioners who are not in receipt of other state benefits was "tough decision" aimed at improving living standards. Picture: Alamy

Ms Duffield said earlier on Saturday that she could "absolutely not" support the move, joining other backbenchers who have voiced their concerns.

She was asked by Times Radio if she would join the Government in voting through the measure, and told the radio station: "No, absolutely not I'm afraid."

However, the MP said she would not vote against it, adding: "Because this Government has made it very clear that Labour MPs who vote against this new Government will be punished and have the whip removed.

"But I will be showing that I don't agree with them by abstaining and I know a few colleagues are doing the same."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the plan to limit the winter fuel allowance in July, as she said there was a need to fill a £22 billion "black hole" in the public finances left by the previous government, a claim the Tories have challenged.

Only those who claim pension credit and other means-tested benefits will receive it after the change.

The new affirmation comes after Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said she would not vote to scale back the benefit.
The new affirmation comes after Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said she would not vote to scale back the benefit. Picture: Alamy

It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million - most of whom claim pension credit - saving around £1.4 billion this year.

Thousands of pensioners have rushed to make pension credit claims in the five weeks since Ms Reeves's announcement, with applications up 115% on the five previous weeks.

In response, Sir Keir said: "We have got to take tough decisions. Targeting the winter fuel payments is a tough decision. We have put in safeguards for many pensioners, with pension credit, with housing benefit.

"Also by stabilising the economy we create the conditions in which we can ensure the triple lock is in place and that means for all state pensioners the amount of increase in the pension will outstrip any loss of the payment."

File photo dated 22/12/16 of an elderly woman holding pound coins in her hands, in Poole, Dorset. More than 850,000 pensioners will lose out as a result of the change in eligibility for the winter fuel payment
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the plan to limit the winter fuel allowance in July, as she said there was a need to fill a £22 billion "black hole" in the public finances left by the previous government, a claim the Tories have challenged. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister said he was "determined" to make the change, adding it would improve living standards, leave "people feeling better off", and lead to better public services.

Other Labour MPs have urged the Government not to go forward with the move by signing a Commons motion from Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan.

Some 11 Labour MPs are among the 27 who have signed the Early Day Motion which describes the plan as "a bureaucratic and unpopular means test" for pensioners.

Among their number are also several MPs suspended from the Labour Party for six months after voting for an SNP motion calling for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.

The Prime Minister would not be drawn into saying how Labour rebels would be punished if they vote against the Government on limiting the winter fuel payment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police investigating Lucy Letby believe the killer nurse may have harmed dozens more infants at two north-west hospitals, it has been reported.

'Lies and misinformation': Families of Lucy Letby murder victims slam campaign to free serial killer nurse

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes

Bolsonaro supporters in ‘free speech’ rally following Brazil’s X ban

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to promise that domestic abusers will not be released early from prison under emergency measures to combat overcrowding.

'I am forced into this': Starmer refuses to say domestic abusers will not be released early from prison

Smoking wreckage of the school fire

21 children now known to have died in Kenya school fire

A mother cries near the coffin of her son killed in a Russian rocket attack at a Ukrainian military academy

Ukraine mourns dead from major Russian strike

Noel and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher jokes he 'won't have a bad word said' about Noel after pair diffused feud to reunite for tour

Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent.

Woman, 60s, dead after being hit by black cab while walking dog who also killed in seaside crash

ddd

Arctic blast 'to hit UK' as new weather map shows winter will appear in Britain

Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, hold up their respective national soccer teams shirts, ahead of the Republic of Ireland v England football match in the Irish capital. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024.

Historic 'moment of reset' for UK-Ireland relations as Starmer becomes first British leader to visit nation in five years
A man rides motorcycle in the rain

Four people killed as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in Vietnam

A demonstrator holds a placard which reads ‘Macron treason resignation’ during a protest

Protesters rally in France against Barnier’s appointment as prime minister

Keith Edwards appeared Nottingham Magistrates Court

Pensioner, 81, becomes oldest person charged in connection with riots - but says he was just 'trying to assist police'

Papua New Guinea Pope

Pope urges end to decades of Papua New Guinea tribal conflict

Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors

'I was broken': Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air

Ukraine destroys scores of Russian drones as long-range attacks continue

A Palestinian flag flying near the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 12 as health workers continue vaccinations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Ian McKellan and Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'isn’t bright enough to survive' royal life, claims Sir Ian McKellen

An ambulance at the Hillside Endarasha Primary school in Kenya

Dozens of boys still missing after Kenya school dormitory fire

File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup - Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan Issue date: Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies from Alzheimer's aged 86 as club pays tribute to a 'colossus' of football
Inside the Disney House

Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000
Khasha Smith has been missing from Edinburgh

Man charged over death of missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith

Ravine with river Torrent de Pareis, Sa Calobra, Majorca

Body found in search for second British hiker on Spanish island of Majorca

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Taoiseach Simon Harris drink a pint of Guinness during his visit to Chequers, the country house of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Keir Starmer visits the Republic of Ireland in a bid to 'reset' relations

Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune delivering a speech on stage with his image on a large backdrop

Algeria’s president expected to win second term as voters go to polls

The empty Boeing Starliner capsule sits at White Sands Missile Range

Boeing’s troubled space capsule lands on Earth without astronauts

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit