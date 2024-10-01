Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire after call with Netanyahu - as Israel vows retaliation for Iran missile attack

1 October 2024, 20:27 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 20:35

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

Keir Starmer spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, on Tuesday night after more than 200 Iranian missiles rained down upon Israel.

Sky News reported that Starmer was on the phone with Netanyahu when the first missiles hit.

No fatalities have yet been reported as a result of the attack.

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon, and they discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East.

“The Prime Minister condemned Iran’s attack on Israel today in the strongest terms, which began during the leaders’ conversation, and expressed the UK’s steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians.

“During the call, the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701.

“The Prime Minister also raised the situation in Gaza and the importance of a ceasefire and action to bring home the hostages.”

Government Ministers Attend Weekly Cabinet Meeting
Sir Keir Starmer has been "very, very clear" that British nationals "should leave now". Picture: Getty

Addressing the conversation with King Abdullah, the spokesperson added: "The leaders began by underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. They both called for de-escalation to prevent the extreme humanitarian situation from worsening.

“The Prime Minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution. The leaders agreed to stay in touch.”

Israel has said that Tuesday night's barrage of hundreds of missiles launched by Iran "will have consequences".

Missiles being intercepted by Israel near the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya on October 1
Missiles being intercepted by Israel near the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya on October 1. Picture: Getty

Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel, in apparent retaliation at Israel's incursion in Lebanon to fight Hezbollah, an Iranian client group.

Early indications suggest that no one was hurt in the Iranian missile attack on Israel. Israeli authorities said that civilians could leave air raid shelters around an hour after the attack began.

Footage and images show missiles in the skies above Israeli cities. The US took part in shooting down some of the missiles.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: "We are on high alert both defensively and offensively. We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel.

"This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide."

Iran said only that it had launched "tens" of missiles at Israel. Several countries, including Israel and Jordan closed their airspace during the attacks.

Iran fires rockets into Israel

Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen from Ramallah, West Bank on October 01, 2024.
Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen from Ramallah, West Bank on October 01, 2024. Picture: Getty

It comes as Israeli troops operate within Lebanese borders. IDF special forces have been deployed to ‘dismantle’ Hezbollah’s military capabilities “preventing it from carrying out another Oct 7-style attack”, the IDF said.

The IDF released footage today showing troops entering a Hezbollah tunnel network in southern Lebanon at some stage over the last 12 months.

Projectiles being intercepted by Israel near the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya on October 1, 2024
Projectiles being intercepted by Israel near the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya on October 1, 2024. Picture: Getty
IDF special forces were deployed to ‘dismantle’ Hezbollah’s military capabilities
IDF special forces were deployed to ‘dismantle’ Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Picture: Social Media

“The troops also uncovered and destroyed underground infrastructure, struck thousands of targets and hundreds of weapons storage facilities, tons of explosives, and hundreds of living areas for operatives, command centres and more,” an IDF statement revealed.

IDF forces have been operating from inside Lebanon’s borders ‘for months,’ an IDF military spokesman said.

Israeli troops find and destroy Hezbollah tunnel

Israeli soldiers prepare for ground operation in Lebanon

Israeli special forces have carried out more than 70 operations in southern Lebanon over the last year, it has been reported.

A special operations squad of between 20 and 40 soldiers has been working in border areas uncovering tunnel shafts, weapons, operational posts and storage facilities.

The IDF said on Telegram that troops collected "valuable intelligence" and dismantled "advanced weaponry of Iranian origin".

The IDF shared a number of videos and photos, purporting to show their discoveries.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister has warned that the latest escalation of Israel's ground invasion means the country is into “one of the most dangerous phases in its history”.

Israel has insisted its ground assault is only targeting Hezbollah strongholds that threaten Israeli communities.

It says "localised and targeted raids" against Hezbollah targets have begun in the border area of south Lebanon.

The UK government says it will charter a commercial flight out of Lebanon - for Britons wanting to leave the country.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

It made the announcement just before Israel confirmed the ground operation against the militant group.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“

He later added the situation could become "much, much more dangerous" as he urged Britons to leave.

He chaired a ministerial meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday to discuss the crisis.

There are an estimated 5,000 British citizens in Lebanon and the Government says it is working on "all contingency options".

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

As massive blasts rocked the capital of Beirut, the Israeli military said it had begun a "limited, localised" operation in southern Lebanon.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," it added.

It comes after heavy artillery fire was reported in towns on Lebanon's southern border.

Some Lebanese Armed Forces troops are reportedly repositioning near the border as Israel warned that it would proceed with the next phase of its fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah on Monday night ahead of the "next phases of combat" on its northern border with Lebanon.

Dr Einat Wilf on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon.
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. Picture: Getty

It is understood Israel began bombing the border areas to try and soften the ground ahead of crossing into Lebanon as it escalates its war with Hezbollah.

The IDF also declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone", suggesting that more Israeli forces could be sent into Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group.

US officials said the White House has been informed about the raids, which were described as "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

One million people have been displaced from their homes in Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment just days ago.

Thousands have been pictured crossing the border into Syria as they desperately try to escape.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham
Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight, the Foreign Office said. Picture: Alamy

At the same time, the UK government has chartered a commercial flight out of Lebanon in a bid to help British nationals leave the country ahead of an ‘imminent’ Israeli incursion, the Foreign Secretary has announced.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“

"The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed”

The flight is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

British nationals in Lebanon will be sent information on how to book a seat on the flight.

Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight, the Foreign Office says

British military assets have also been deployed to Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean in case an evacuation is required, although ministers and officials have stressed that Britons should leave immediately.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer has been "very, very clear" that British nationals "should leave now, particularly whilst commercial flights are still available".

The spokesman told reporters: "We're doing everything we can to work with commercial airlines to maximise capacity because we want people to leave, and I understand that there have been extra Middle East Airlines flights leaving Lebanon over the weekend, another scheduled for Tuesday, and we have secured seats for British nationals on those flights."

It is understood around 15 spaces for British nationals were secured on a flight which arrived on Sunday, and a further 40 on the flight due to leave on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the focus is on "securing extra spaces on commercial flights for those who do want to leave and reiterating our calls for those to leave and to register their presence with us and book the first available flights".

‘We are going to invade Lebanon,’ admits IDF spokesman

Earlier on Monday, an IDF spokesperson told LBC that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that a "ground operation" in Lebanon was part of a "huge set of tools" that Israel has to help return 60,000 Israeli citizens to their homes in its war-torn northern region.

Meanwhile, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that "the next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon".

Lt. Col Lerner said: "We need to make sure that Hezbollah does not have that power to, as a terrorist organisation, terrorise 60,000 Israelis on the border with Lebanon.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)
An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner). Picture: Alamy

"We can do it either through negotiations, or we can do it with military force.

"Currently, we're on the path of extensive military action and operation, and perhaps even with a ground operation which we are planning for because as a military, we need to have the tools in place if instructed to mobilise."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government itself said that it wanted a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: "The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France … in favour of a ceasefire".

The UK government has called repeatedly over the past few days for British citizens in the country to leave. It said on Monday that it is doing everything possible to get British people out.

Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps defended Israel's military action.

He told LBC: “Israel is in a terrible situation, they have got rockets being fires by Hezbollah on a daily basis, it doesn’t get reported in our news.

Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon
Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. Picture: Getty

"What is this tiny, small democracy, the size of Wales, supposed to do? Just allow these rockets to continually fire at them with no action? They’ve been suffering this for a very long time. Hezbollah haven’t complied with the UN resolution 1701 to pull back from the border.

"I hope this can be over, I support the calls for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire has to work in both directions, the rockets can’t continue.“I understand their right not to be fired on all day long by a bunch of terrorists. Hezbollah are recognised by Britain as a bunch of terrorists.”

The UK government has chartered a commercial flight out of Lebanon in a bid to help British nationals leave Lebanon, the Foreign Secretary confirmed on Monday.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”

The flight is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

British nationals in Lebanon will be sent information on how to book a seat on the flight.Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight, the Foreign Office says.

Israel is seemingly preparing a ground invasion of Hezbollah.
Israel is seemingly preparing a ground invasion of Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy
Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.
Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel. Picture: Alamy

