Starmer says he 'won't tell people how to live their lives', as he joins Taliban at Cop29 climate change council

Keir Starmer at Cop29. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has said he "will not be telling people how to live their lives" as he takes part in a climate conference snubbed my most world leaders - but attended by the Taliban.

The Prime Minister is set to pledge to reduce emissions by 81% compared with 1990 levels by 2035, in line with the recommendation of the Climate Change Committee.

Starmer said that this change will be driven by a promise to move away from fossil fuels for electricity generation by 2030.

Some critics have argued that Brits will have to change their lifestyle in order for the country to meet this target.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Cop29. Picture: Alamy

Matiul Haq Khalis, head of the National Environmental Protection Agency from Afghanistan, speaks at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Picture: Alamy

Starmer was speaking from Cop29 in Azerbaijan capital Baku. The leaders of China, France and the US are among those not attending the event.

The Taliban, the Islamist political group that has ruled Afghanistan since the departure of the US-led coalition in 2021, is among the attendees.

Keir Starmer is among the Cop29 attendees. Picture: Alamy

Starmer will not be speaking with the Taliban, the government has confirmed.

He said he would be setting out the UK's new emissions goal later on Tuesday, but did not confirm if he would be asking British people to change their own habits.

"I'll set out our goal later on today, but, look, it will be ambitious, and that's measured not by telling people what to do," he said.

"It's measured by making sure that we get to clean power by 2030 - that's the single most important target on the way to the emissions.

"And that will bring with it lower bills for people, for their energy it'll give them independence, so that tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can't put his boot on our throat, causing all sorts of difficulties for our energy bills."

Keir Starmer with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Cop29. Picture: Getty

He said the target is "difficult" but "achievable", adding: "But it's not about telling people how to live their lives. I'm not interested in that. I am interested in making sure that their energy bills are stable, that we've got energy independence, and that we also, along the way, pick up the next generation of jobs."

ScottishPower has awarded a £1 billion turbine contract for its East Anglia Two offshore wind farm to Siemens Gamesa, including blade production at its Hull blade factory. It will employ more than 1,300 people in Humberside.

The Prime Minister also plans to push the private sector to "start paying their fair share" when it comes to climate commitments.

Sir Keir met president of the World Bank Ajay Banga on the fringes of the summit and thanked him for his support as he launches the CIF Capital Market Mechanism.

It will list on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the UK's efforts to raise climate finance at scale.

Starmer reiterates importance of UK showing leadership at Cop

A Downing Street spokesman said after the meeting: "The Prime Minister said that this demonstrated London as a green finance capital, and bolstered Britain as an attractive place to invest in the future."

The climate conference in Azerbaijan comes days after the re-election in the US of Donald Trump, who is expected to boost fossil fuels, roll back green incentives domestically and pull his country out of the Paris climate agreement again.

Sir Keir said he would not comment on Mr Trump when asked if he was prepared to call out the president-elect about his claims that climate change is a hoax, saying: "I'm not going to comment on his views. I am very clear in mine."

The Prime Minister has said he sees action on climate change as not just an obligation, but an opportunity.

"The UK has a huge opportunity to get ahead here when it comes to renewables," he said.

"That's why I'm encouraging as much investment as I can when it comes to carbon capture, when it comes to hydrogen, when it comes to offshore wind.

"There's a global race on now to be the global leader on this. I want us to be in the race and I want us to win the race."