'Clean out the filthy Augean stable': Starmer demands apology from PM over sleaze saga

7 November 2021, 22:30

Keir Starmer is piling the pressure on Boris Johnson amid the Tory sleaze saga.
Keir Starmer is piling the pressure on Boris Johnson amid the Tory sleaze saga. Picture: Alamy

Boris Johnson must apologise to the country for his handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze row and act to clean up politics, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said the prime minister must confirm that former Cabinet minister Mr Paterson will not be nominated for a peerage.

Ahead of an emergency House of Commons debate on standards at Westminster, Mr Starmer said Mr Johnson needed to "clean out the filthy Augean stable he has created".

He also called for action against disgraced MP Rob Roberts, who was readmitted to the Conservative Party despite breaking Parliament's sexual misconduct policy.

Although he is back in the party, the Delyn MP sits as an independent in the Commons as the Conservative whip remains suspended.

A Commons debate was granted by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle following Tory attempts to block an immediate 30-day suspension for Mr Paterson over an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules.

Conservative MPs were ordered to back the creation of a Tory-led committee to look again at Mr Paterson's case and the whole standards system.

But after a backlash over the plan, the government performed a U-turn and Mr Paterson subsequently quit as an MP, leaving what he called the "cruel world of politics".

Read more: Boris Johnson's poll rating plunges in Owen Paterson sleaze saga

Mr Starmer Keir said: "Boris Johnson needs to attend this debate, answer for his mistakes, apologise to the country and take action to undo the damage he has done.

"The country is yet to hear a word of contrition over his attempts to create one rule for him and his friends and another for everyone else. He must now come to the House and say sorry.

"And he needs to go beyond just words. Today, the prime minister must begin to clean out the filthy Augean stable he has created."

The reference to cleaning the Augean stable will be familiar to the classics-loving PM, as it was one of the labours of Hercules.

Mr Starmer, who will lead Labour's response in the Commons debate, said Mr Johnson should confirm he will not nominate Mr Paterson "or any other MPs who have been handed suspensions from Parliament" for a peerage.

Downing Street sources have privately indicated there is no prospect of a seat in the Lords for Mr Paterson after speculation in Westminster that he would receive the honour. In on-the-record comments on Friday, a Number 10 spokesman refused to rule out the possibility, saying only that there was a "formal process".

He also urged Mr Johnson to work together on plans to throw Mr Roberts out of the Commons. A loophole meant the Delyn MP's six-week suspension could not trigger the recall process which leads to a by-election.

Mr Roberts voted with Tory MPs for the plan to spare Mr Paterson an immediate suspension.

Mr Starmer said: "It is disgraceful that Mr Roberts has been welcomed back as both a Member of Parliament and the Conservative Party despite having been found to have sexually harassed a junior member of staff.

Mr Starmer and Mr Johnson together in Leigh-on-Sea last month, where they laid floral tributes to Tory MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death.
Mr Starmer and Mr Johnson together in Leigh-on-Sea last month, where they laid floral tributes to Tory MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death. Picture: Getty

"That he was able to aid and abet the prime minister in his attempts to corrupt British politics last week should be a source of shame to the Tories.

"The prime minister was prepared to rip up the system to save one of his disgraced MPs - why will he not take action to protect others from this one?"

Mr Starmer also demanded a "full, transparent investigation" into how Randox, one of the firms that paid Mr Paterson, came to win Covid-19 testing contracts.

He said it was "vital the public has confidence that Owen Paterson's paid advocacy did not influence these decisions".

Read more: Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards' investigation into Mr Paterson's activities covered from October 2016 and February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

Mr Starmer said if Mr Johnson did not agree to his demands it would "send a message that the prime minister is either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility for his own behaviour".

"It will show that he believes there should be one rule for him and another for everyone else, and that the Tories are concerned with their own interests, not those of the country."

The Liberal Democrats, who secured the emergency debate, have called for an independent statutory public inquiry into sleaze and corruption allegations.

The inquiry, which would have the power to summon witnesses and take evidence under oath, would examine not only the Paterson row but also the awarding of coronavirus contracts, whether Mr Johnson's holidays were properly declared and the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat.

The party also said that any MPs being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards should not be able to vote or propose amendments to motions related to disciplinary issues.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said it was "the equivalent of defendants in a court case also taking part in the jury".

She added: "Time and again government ministers have refused to properly investigate allegations of sleaze, failed to declare relevant meetings and donations and tried to rig the system to cover their own backs.

"We need an independent public inquiry, with the powers and resources to get to the bottom of this Conservative sleaze scandal."

Boris Johnson speaking at COP26 last week. Talks are entering the second and final week.

What to expect in second week of COP26... as UK announces £300m for poorer countries

Sajid Javid said the funding for faster diagnoses is the 'first step to getting more people the treatment they need and earlier on'.

NHS gets £248m tech funding as 'first step' to tackle record waiting list

Boris Johnson remains under huge pressure following the Owen Paterson sleaze saga.

Tory sleaze and corruption inquiry proposed amid Owen Paterson saga

Oakwell stadium in Barnsley before the Hull match on Saturday.

Boy, 7, struck in face by flare at Championship football match

Boris Johnson watches 88-year-old Nitza Sarner received a Covid booster vaccine. Some 10 million people have now had a booster, the PM announced.

10 million people have now received Covid booster jabs, Boris Johnson announces

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Danish Baig, 27 and Franco Patino, 21 are among the victims

Pictured: Victims of Travis Scott concert crush

State Street has told managers special approval is needed to hire a white man over a woman or an ethnic-minority candidate

Investment firm bosses told they need approval to hire white men in diversity drive

Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales (file image)

Expedia stops selling holidays with shows featuring captive dolphins and whales

The government has urged elderly and vulnerable people to get their third doses to help avoid a return to restrictions over Christmas

Take up booster jabs to avoid return to Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says

Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018.

Former UB40 member Astro dies 'after short illness'

Boris Johnson said countries must come back to the table for the second and final week of negotiations ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments.

Boris Johnson demands more ambition from countries ahead of second week of COP26

Firefighters battle the flames at the petrol station on Saturday.

Nearly 100 dead after oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Boris Johnson has been criticised for his handling of the Owen Paterson saga.

Boris Johnson's poll rating plunges in Owen Paterson sleaze saga

Protestors gathered in cities across the UK including Glasgow, the host city of COP26

Thousands gather in UK cities for climate change protests midway through COP26

Chief executive Roland Sinker told workers at Addenbrooke's University Hospital in Cambridge that a 'plan B' option was to send patients to hospitals in Birmingham or London.

Hospital warns it may send patients for treatment 88 miles away

Hospital warns it may send patients for treatment 88 miles away

Iraq's PM survived a drone assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister survives ‘booby-trapped drone’ assassination attempt
Eight people died during Travis Scott's concert in Texas

Travis Scott pledges to help families as police probe crush at gig that left eight dead
A general view of the Houses of Parliament. A British man has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP.

British man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill 'Labour MP'
Plantation Wharf is a luxury development in Wandsworth, overlooking the Thames

Plantation Wharf development in London could be renamed amid slave trade row
Idris Elba spoke at Cop26 about small farmers and the impact of climate change on food supply.

Idris Elba: 'people might be irritated' at celebs discussing climate change
Several people were injured in the knife attack on the train

Several people injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq was the first player to reveal allegations of racism against the club

Second Asian ex-Yorkshire cricketer 'comes forward alleging racial abuse'
Glen Parva is in the final stage of construction.

Raab says 'green' prison will teach inmates skills to get into work
Morgan Rogers, Paul O'Dwyer and Nicola Wheatley died in the incident

Woman arrested after four paddleboarders died on river in Wales
Rapper Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” after at least eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival he was performing at in Texas.

Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after eight people die in crowd surge at Texas show

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 07/11| Watch again

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

