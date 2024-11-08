Son of farmer who took his own life fearing Budget inheritance tax raid says Starmer 'has blood on his hands'

8 November 2024, 05:59

Picture: alamy / family handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

The son of a farmer who took his own life to avoid Labour's inheritance tax raid ahead of last week's Budget has hit out at the Prime Minister following his death.

John Charlesworth, 78, was found dead at home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire on October 29, the day before the Budget.

It was claimed that Mr Charlesworth had been "eaten away” by the thought of his family losing their £2 million estate, which had been in the family for nearly 70 years.

And now, his son Jonathan, 46, has admitted: "I'm not sure you could publish what I'd say to (Keir Starmer). He's got blood on his hands.

Adding that the PM is "totally destroying an industry we rely on."

Johnathan explained that the inheritance tax raid had become the "main topic" of conversation between him and his father in recent weeks, despite his dad continuing the all-consuming job of caring for his wife Carolyn, 73.

Explaining the 'misguided' notion that those assets equate to wealth, he added that Labour "think we're just jumped-up millionaires riding around in Land Rovers but that's not true."

"I didn't think he'd do what he did. We'd discussed the potential impact of inheritance tax a lot," he told the MailOnline.

"We didn't know what was going to come in or at what rate but over the last few weeks it's been the main topic of conversation."

Under the newly proposed government plans, first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax.

But for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50% relief, at an effective rate of 20%.

Jonathan had previously told the Telegraph that his father "didn’t know the details but all the scaremongering around it beforehand frightened him to death.

“He was the most kind-hearted person you’d ever meet, my Dad. He wouldn’t take any nonsense. He would do anything for anybody, I don’t think anyone had a bad word to say about my Dad.

“The battles we had guided me for the future. You couldn’t ask for better really.”

The Chancellor used her first Budget to announce a change to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) from April 2026 in a bid to secure more money for public services.

Budget documents state the Government wants to restrict the "generosity" of APR and BPR for the "wealthiest estates".

Under plans announced in the Budget, inheritance tax will be charged at 20% on agricultural assets above £1 million, although Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3 million.

While the 20% figure still represents a relief of 50% compared to the standard rate, farming unions and opposition parties have criticised the move, arguing that it will make British farms uncompetitive.

The Chancellor said "only a very small number of agricultural properties" will be affected, although the National Farmers' Union warned the reforms could force farmers to sell their family farms to pay the inheritance tax bill.

Ms Reeves said many "difficult decisions" were needed in the Budget in order to fix public services and place the economy on a firmer footing.

Mr Charlesworth added of his father: “He was at a low ebb but the Budget was the final straw.

“There’s no cash and there’s no way of borrowing cash because we don’t have the income, we still don’t have the income to borrow that sort of money.

“It was really eating at him, this Budget, because nobody knew what was going to happen. I think he just woke up in the morning and thought, ‘you know what, the Government aren’t taking our farm, I’ve worked too hard to keep this for not just me but my kids and my grandkids.

“And I think he’s just woken up in the morning and thought ‘I’m going to pre-empt the Budget, I’ve had a good life, my wife is on the way out…

“There are two houses on the farm, with 70 acres. We theoretically, with cash, could have £2 million there. If you put a 40 per cent tax over half a million, which was mooted by some people... well it’s impossible, you can’t do it.

“My advice would be that all farmers had a week and didn’t sell anything. I think that would do more than any protest in London. I think nobody appreciates what we do.”

Victoria Atkins has criticised the move
Victoria Atkins has criticised the move. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile the new Shadow Environment Secretary has said the "crass decision" to remove some inheritance tax relief for farms has betrayed the Government's lack of knowledge about the countryside.

Victoria Atkins said the move had "consigned family farms and businesses to being sold off and split up as families cannot afford massive tax bills".

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Atkins said: "This is a serious mistake that Labour has made in their Budget. Their lack of understanding of the realities of farming was revealed in the crass decision to slash years of careful tax policy to keep family farms intact and protected from inheritance tax."

She suggested the move would make the UK more reliant on imports, adding: "If farmers have to set aside money for a potential tax raid rather than investing in the farm, it will no doubt impact food production, increase prices and make British farmers less competitive."

Ms Reeves has defended her proposed reforms to inheritance tax on farms by claiming it is not "affordable" to keep the current system.

