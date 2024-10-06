Starmer calls for Gaza and Lebanon ceasefires as he marks anniversary of October 7 massacre

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.
Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Sir Keir described October 7 2023 as "the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust" and said that "collective grief has not diminished" in the year since.

"Over a thousand people were brutally murdered. Men, women, children and babies killed, mutilated, and tortured by the terrorists of Hamas. Jewish people murdered whilst protecting their families, young people massacred at a music festival, people abducted from their homes," the Prime Minister said.

Read More: Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon on eve of October 7 anniversary

Read More: IDF 'kills 440 Hezbollah members in first days of invasion' as army warns of October 7 anniversary attack

"Agonising reports of rape, torture and brutality beyond comprehension which continued to emerge days and weeks later.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to a manufacturing facility in Chester.
Sir Keir described October 7 2023 as "the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust" and said that "collective grief has not diminished" in the year since. Picture: Alamy

"As a father, a husband, a son, a brother - meeting the families of those who lost their loved ones last week was unimaginable. Their grief and pain are ours, and it is shared in homes across the land.

"A year on, that collective grief has not diminished or waned."

Writing for the Sunday Times this weekend, the Prime Minister said that the "sparks" from the conflict in the Middle East "light touchpapers in our own communities" as he called out "vile hatred" against Jews and Muslims.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Peter Kyle said he is working "in lockstep" with international allies on calls for Israel to exercise "restraint" as the conflict in the Middle East has escalated in recent weeks.

Continuing in his statement, Sir Keir said: "One year on from these horrific attacks we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country. We must never look the other way in the face of hate.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT
Writing for the Sunday Times this weekend, the Prime Minister said that the "sparks" from the conflict in the Middle East "light touchpapers in our own communities" as he called out "vile hatred" against Jews and Muslims. Picture: Getty

"We must also not look the other way as civilians bear the ongoing dire consequences of this conflict in the Middle East. I reiterate my call for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, and for the removal of all restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza."

On Sunday, groups of Jewish and Muslim women came together to mark the anniversary and to help "stop the hate on (Britain's) streets".

Six Muslim and six Jewish women met at St John's Church in Waterloo to talk about the impact the conflict in the Middle East is having on communities in the UK.

Dubbed a "safe space" by organisers, the group shared their feelings of "exhaustion", "pain" and "suffering", often through tears, but were also keen to express their "hope" and "gratitude" which they felt had come from similar acts of unity.

