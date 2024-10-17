Starmer to meet Biden, Macron and Scholz in Germany as leaders discuss Gaza and Ukraine

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer will fly to Germany on Friday to meet Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, with the four leaders set to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine.

The meeting comes after Israel killed Hamas' October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, which Biden hailed as a "good day" for the world.

The UK has called for a ceasefire in Israel while also insisting on Israel's right to self-defence after the attacks, which killed around 1,200 just over a year ago.

As well as major concerns raised about the high civilian death toll in Gaza in Israel's retaliatory war after October 7, many onlookers have long called for more aid to be allowed into the embattled region.

This week the White House gave Israel 30 days to increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza or risk losing access to US weapons funding.

Starmer also called for more aid to be allowed into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the people still living there.

Biden, Macron and Scholz in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Ukraine is also at a precarious point in its war against the Russian invasion. Kremlin forces have been making slow but steady gains in the east of the country.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy set out a 'victory plan' in his country's parliament this week - which included steps such as being allowed to join NATO.

He also called for allies to give Ukraine more weapons, a long-term aim for Zelenskyy as he seeks to regain the upper hand in the two and a half year conflict.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Zelenskyy said: "Ukraine is a democratic nation that has proven it can defend the Euro-Atlantic region and our shared way of life.

“For decades, Russia has used the geopolitical uncertainty caused by Ukraine not being in NATO. Now, the fact of an immediate invitation to Ukraine to join NATO would be decisive.”

NATO chief Mark Rutte said that there was "no doubt" that Ukraine would join the alliance - prompting a warning from Russia that this could lead to an escalation in the war.

A spokesperson for Starmer said ahead of the trip to Germany: "This week, the government called for Israel to take immediate action to improve the unacceptable and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza, with access to basic services worsening and the UN reporting barely any food has entered in the last two weeks.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that the UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defence and security against the abhorrent attacks it has faced, but it must comply with international humanitarian law – including ensuring routes are open for aid to flow in.

"Along with its international partners, the UK continues to urge all sides in the region to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation, and create the space for a negotiated, diplomatic solution to the conflict."