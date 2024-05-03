Starmer hails 'historic campaign' after Blackpool South victory, as Labour win dozens of council seats

3 May 2024, 09:13 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 09:43

Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner
Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner. Picture: Alamy

Keir Starmer has hailed a "historic" campaign in Blackpool South, where the Labour party defeated the Conservatives, after a night where Labour also won control of several local councils.

Speaking at the victory rally in Blackpool, Sir Keir said "a message has been sent directly to the prime minister, because this was a parliamentary vote."

He said: "This was directly to Rishi Sunak to say we're fed up with your decline, your chaos, and your division, and we want change. We want to go forward with Labour."

Sir Keir added: "This is a good set of results for us, and there's no denying that the mood of the country now is for change, and I think it's for the prime minister to allow the country to express that change now in a general election."

The Labour leader admitted that his party's stance on the Israel-Gaza war had affected some local election results, after the party lost Oldham in the north-west.

"There are some places where that's a very strong factor, and I understand that and respect that," he said.

But he added of the Blackpool South victory: "That wasn't just a little message, that wasn't just a murmur, that was a shout

"We want change, and Blackpool speaks for the whole country. It says we have had enough now after 14 years of failure, 14 years of decline. We need to turn the page and start afresh with Labour, which has a positive plan for the country."

Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, celebrating at Blackpool Cricket Club
Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, celebrating at Blackpool Cricket Club. Picture: Alamy

The Blackpool South win saw a huge 26% swing to Labour, who secured a majority of 7,607.

It was the third biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

Sir Keir and deputy leader, Angela Rayner were also joined at the rally by new MP, Chris Webb. 

It follows heavy Tory losses and 'seismic' Labour wins in local authorities across the country, with mayoral votes still to come.

The party also took Rushmoor - known as "the home of the British Army" - despite it being run by the Tories for the past 24 years, among several other local authority victories.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrates at Blackpool Cricket Club after Chris Webb
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrates at Blackpool Cricket Club after Chris Webb. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said earlier that the Blackpool win was "the most important result today".

"This is the one contest where voters had the chance to send a message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives directly, and that message is an overwhelming vote for change," he said.

"The swing towards the Labour Party in Blackpool South is truly historic and shows that we are firmly back in the service of working people.

"I am so proud of the positive campaign we ran. To those who have put their trust in us in Blackpool, and those considering giving Labour their vote, we are ready to serve your interests.

"Our new Labour MP Chris Webb has shown that after years of neglect with the Tories, there is a better alternative. The message to Rishi Sunak is clear. It’s time for change, it’s time for a general election."

The by-election was triggered after Mr Benton resigned in the wake of a lobbying scandal.

Labour won with 10,825 votes distantly followed by the Conservatives' David Jones who received 3,218. The 26.33 per cent swing was the third-biggest from the Conservatives to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

Reform UK gave the Tories a run for their money coming close behind in third with 3,101 votes.

Speaking after his win, Mr Webb said: "People no longer trust the Conservatives. Prime Minister: do the decent thing, admit you've failed and call a general election."

