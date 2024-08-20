Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man

Starmer has urged a swift resolution in ceasefire talks. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has urged Israel to "move quickly" to secure a ceasefire in the war in Gaza, after six hostages were confirmed to have died, including a British man.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said he backed the proposal from the US for a ceasefire during a call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

He also expressed his "sincere" condolences to the Israeli people, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the bodies of Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and British-Israeli Nadav Popplewell were all recovered from the Khan Younis area on Monday.

The retrieval of the hostages' bodies came ahead of the deaths of ten Palestinians, as confirmed by the IDF on Tuesday, following air strikes on a school in Gaza.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said of the call with Mr Netanyahu: "The Prime Minister started by expressing his sincere condolences to the Israeli people and the loved ones of the six hostages recovered in Gaza this morning, including British national Nadav Popplewell.

"The leaders discussed diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and the Prime Minister welcomed Israel's support for the American 'bridging proposal' and emphasised the need to move quickly.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

"Regional de-escalation was in everyone's interests, as the impact of miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides, the leaders agreed. The UK was steadfast in its support for Israel's right to self-defence, and would continue to work with partners to uphold regional security, the Prime Minister added.

"The Prime Minister also urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure greater access to detainees held by Israel, the increased delivery of aid to Gaza and to ensure international law was upheld at all times. The leaders agreed to stay in close touch."

Six bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza, Israeli military confirms (L-R: Yagev Buchshtab, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder). Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

It comes after the US Secretary of State arrived in Israel on Monday as part of the latest efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The fatal attacks of October 7 marked the start of the Gaza war, with more than 40,000 people estimated to have now died.

(240819) -- JERUSALEM, Aug. 19, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem, on Aug. 19, 2024. Israel has accepted a new proposal. Picture: Alamy

The recovery came as the United States, Egypt and Qatar are trying to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas which would see the release of scores of hostages held by the militant group.

The military said in a statement that its forces recovered the bodies in an overnight operation in southern Gaza.

Further talks aimed at securing a ceasefire are due to take place today, as international forces attempt to broker a deal.

It said it had identified the remains of Haim Perry, 80, Yoram Metzger, 80, Avraham Munder, 79, Alexander Dancyg, 76, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Yagev Buchshtav, 35.

Four had family members who were released during a week-long ceasefire in November.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the recovery effort and said "our hearts ache for the terrible loss".

Tel Aviv, Israel. 01st May, 2024. U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, chats with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, before their bilateral meeting to discuss the war against Hamas, May 1, 2024 in Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Defence officials say were found during an overnight operation in southern Gaza.

Jotam Confino - a reporter in Jerusalem - says the latest development could affect the negotiations.

Anthony Blinken held talks Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He warned that now is probably "the best and maybe last chance to reach a ceasefire deal" in Gaza.