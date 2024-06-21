Exclusive

Starmer says eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as he slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil

21 June 2024, 13:34 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 14:27

21 June 2024
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe and Gina Davidson

Sir Keir Starmer has labelled the intensified action by Just Stop Oil activists 'pathetic' and insists the eco mob must now "feel the full force of the law".

Speaking on the recent spate of stunts undertaken by activists, the Labour leader was quick to condemn their actions.

“Let me condemn their actions outright,” said Starmer during a visit to Scotland, campaigning alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

“They are pathetic, they are self-defeating and they need to feel the force of law - particularly in relation to their latest antics," he added.

His comments come as Just Stop Oil entered a "sustained period of action" in a bid to disrupt summer holidays, with the group's latest private jet stunt just the tip of the iceberg according to the activist group.

It follows analysis from LBC which revealed members of the climate action group have been arrested a total of 3,122 times since it was founded in February 2022.

But just 0.1% have served time behind bars after being sentenced for their crimes, leading to calls for the next government to further clamp down on the activists.

During the visit, Starmer vowed to crack down on protests by enforcing the law to its fullest effect.

“That’s what will happen if we have an incoming Labour government, because one of the failures over the last 14 years has been a failure to grip criminal justice," Starmer said.

“And therefore, whether it's in our prisons, in our courts, statistic after statistic is showing this government has failed on criminal justice.

Revealed: Eco-activists who targeted Taylor Swift's jet unmasked as ex-civil servant and Palestine protester

Read more: 'Akin to domestic terrorism': Farage slams Just Stop Oil's latest 'appalling' stunts after Taylor Swift's jet targeted

“Well, that’s a matter for the courts but my own view is that what they’ve done is pathetic and they need to feel the full force of the law.”

It comes after Just Stop Oil sparked nationwide anger by spraying Stonehenge with orange powder on Wednesday, before targeting private jets at Stansted Airport the following day.

Two people were released on bail after being detained at Stonehenge, whilst two women were arrested following the stunt at Stansted.

Lord Walney, the government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption, called for stronger deterrents to be introduced by the next government.

He told LBC: "Just Stop Oil are actively bragging about how few of their activists end up being convicted for the extreme sabotage and disruption they're committing.

"There's just not sufficient deterrents within the criminal justice system to stop this kind of behaviour. The public absolutely hate it - it's causing really significant damage and disruption with the potential for further escalation."

Legal commentator, Joshua Rozenberg, said juries may also be reluctant to convict who they might see as “well-meaning” people.

He told Nick Ferrari: “Certainly, people have been convicted. There is a wider problem, as you well know, prisons are completely full.

“We are told after the election whoever is in charge will have to start letting people out.

“There is also a policy of not sentencing people to short sentences of a year or less in custody and indeed the current government that people getting short sentences should have them suspended.

“There is no doubt that courts are reluctant to send first-time offenders to prison, even for something as serious as criminal damage.”

Cole from Just Stop Oil explains why she’s sprayed orange paint over jets at Stansted Airport

Lord Walney, who earlier this year recommended restricting and even banning "extreme" protest groups, urged whoever becomes Home Secretary following the general election to bring in tougher punishments.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst told LBC police are too focussed on “minimising disruption to the public.”

“In most cases where it’s a repeat offender… then they have actually received an appropriate intervention.”

Many of the 3,122 arrests include repeat offenders, including one activist who told LBC he had been arrested 31 times.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described Just Stop Oil's action on Stonehenge as "akin to domestic terrorism", and said those responsible should "go to prison for a very, very long time."

He said LBC's analysis showed "the police are weak, the courts are weak, the government is weak - we are too weak."

Just Stop Oil say 139 of its members have been handed jail terms for offences such as criminal damage and obstruction of the highway, but 135 of those were released following their sentencing, due to the time they'd spent on remand awaiting court hearings.

Only four have been sent to jail after their punishment was handed down, including Marcus Decker and Morgan Trowland, who climbed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge and remained suspended on cables for 37 hours, causing gridlock on the M25.

Just Stop Oil spokesperson Bing Jones told LBC the group are "peaceful, all our actions result in people going to court, many of them are going to prison, we are serious people who take into account each action that we've done".

He also claimed the Stonehenge stunt did "exactly what's needed", saying "we got front page coverage in three national newspapers, lots of talk, we put the climate on the front page.

"We are failing on the climate radically - starch washes off but the climate breakdown is forever. We're in the middle of the election, we're not even beginning to deal with the most urgent issue of our time."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blasted the damage done to Stonehenge as “outrageous”, and described the group as “pathetic”.

He agreed with Mr Farage that they should feel “the full force of the law”, whilst Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the action a "disgraceful act of vandalism".

A JSO spokesperson said: “Just Stop Oil supporters know they risk arrest and even prison. The social science says civil disobedience is the best way to bring about rapid social change, and the natural science says we are in a catastrophic climate emergency and that unless we change course rapidly this will result in the death and suffering of billions of human beings.

“The UK government has become increasingly repressive it beggars belief that they are willing to go to these lengths instead of fulfil their legally binding climate promises."

Schoolboy obsessed by 'zombie apocalypse' guilty of attempted murder after hammer attack on sleeping staff and students

Schoolboy obsessed by 'zombie apocalypse' guilty of attempted murder after hammer attack on sleeping staff and students

PC Idominik Efeotor raised the issue at the annual State of London debate

'The people who investigate the officers are the problem': Black Met officer hits out at disproportionate treatment in disciplinary process
Salisbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

Former spy and daughter may give evidence at Salisbury poisonings inquiry

Rishi Sunak has urged voters not to let Labour 'waltz into office'

'Don't let Labour waltz into office', Sunak tells voters as Brits may not 'ever' be able to get them out of power

The M6

Drivers face misery as major motorway closed for three days next week, sending cars on 90 minute diversion

Kings College Hospital NHS Trust is one of two London Hospitals affected by the hackers

Russian hackers publish NHS patients' details and blood test results online after London hospital cyber attack

Bardia Shojaeifard killed Alfie Lewis

'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity

Helicopters, sniffer dogs and 4x4s have been deployed in the search for Jay Slater.

Helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed as Spanish authorities focus on new terrain in search for missing Jay Slater

Former Man United footballer Nicky Butt sentenced after breaking motorcyclist's leg in horror Range Rover crash

Former Man United footballer Nicky Butt sentenced after breaking motorcyclist's leg in horror Range Rover crash

Nick Adderley has been sacked after panel found him guilty of gross misconduct and lying

Police chief who wore fake Falklands medal found guilty of gross misconduct and sacked for lying

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

Body found by police searching for Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert colleague Anthony Hill

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start

Eco mob Just Stop Oil plots summer holiday chaos as group targets airports - labelling private jet stunt a 'prelude'

A British man has been stabbed to death outside Oxygen nightclub in Spain

Brit, 31, suffers 'violent death' after being stabbed in fight outside Spanish nightclub

Internet sleuths have flooded social media pages with speculation about Jay Slater's disappearance.

Web sleuths bombard social media pages with conspiracy theories as search for missing Jay Slater enters day five

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Jay Slater Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day - here's what we know

Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day as Guardia Civill release search footage

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was hospitalised after a gang attacked him in his home

Football legend Roberto Baggio hospitalised after gang targeted him and his family in terrifying raid at his home
Emily Atack has given birth to her first child - Barney James Garner

'All my dreams have come true': TV star Emily Atack welcomes son Barney with boyfriend Alistair Garner
A friend of missing Jay Slater has said the Spanish police are 'not doing a good enough job' in the search.

Police slammed for ‘not doing enough’ in hunt for missing Jay Slater as friends ‘take search effort into own hands’
Davies said it is “quite difficult to suspend somebody in the middle of an election campaign anyway”

General Election LIVE: Tories found breaking gambling rules should be 'kicked out' says Cabinet minister
Rob Burrow left a series of messages for his children to be shared with them as they grow up, his wife has revealed.

Rob Burrow recorded messages to be shared with children during special life moments as they grow up, his wife reveals
A Met Office weather forecast shows temperatures are set to climb across the UK.

Exact date UK temperatures to soar to 29C in 'hottest weather of year so far', Met Office forecast reveals
Rishi Sunak said he is 'incredibly angry' over election date betting allegations.

Rishi Sunak 'incredibly angry' over election betting allegations as he vows to 'boot out' anyone guilty of wrongdoing
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles
Sir Keir said Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson

Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, says Keir Starmer
Ministers should implement the recommendations from my review into political violence and disruption, says Lord Walney.

Eco-vandals make future climate chaos more likely, not less - the next government must reinforce the rule of law

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’
William appeared at Ascot

Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle

