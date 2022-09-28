'She will be dealt with': Starmer slams Rupa Huq over 'racist' comments about Chancellor

28 September 2022, 07:58

Starmer has criticised the Labour MP's comments
Starmer has criticised the Labour MP's comments. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said MP Rupa Huq's comments about the "superficially" black Chancellor were racist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour MP Ms Huq was administratively suspended from the party after her comments about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Sir Keir told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "What she said in my view was racist, it was wrong and she's been suspended from the whip in the party and that was done very, very quickly.

"I think that tells you how strongly I feel about those comments.

"She shouldn't have said it. She will be dealt with and I'll be absolutely clear it was racist."

Sir Keir said it was not his personal decision to suspend her but "it's a decision I absolutely agree with" and the MP would now face an investigation.

Sir Keir's response follows that of deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday that she welcomed the suspension and said Ms Huq was "right" to apologise.

"I don’t know what was going on in Rupa’s mind," she said.

"Rupa would have to explain that."

Read more: 'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

Read more: Labour 'on the edge of power' as Keir Starmer gave ‘speech of his lifetime', says Andrew Marr

Ms Rayner conceded that people make mistakes, but said such speech could not be tolerated in the Labour party.

"People can make mistakes, and that does happen, and people should recognise when they’ve made mistakes," she said.

"But also, we cannot have unacceptable behaviour in our party."

She added: "It was unacceptable, those comments, and they would have been hurtful and it's right that she should apologise for those comments."

In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing his elite school background, before adding that "you wouldn't know he is black" when listening to him on the radio.

The comments from the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, appeared to have been made at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday.

Ms Huq said she had apologised "wholeheartedly" for her "ill-judged" comments to Mr Kwarteng.

Rupa Huq MP
Rupa Huq MP. Picture: JOHNNY ARMSTEAD / Alamy Stock Photo

"I have today contacted Kwasi Kwarteng to offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for the comments I made at yesterday's Labour conference fringe meeting," she said.

"My comments were ill-judged and I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone affected."

Earlier this month, Mr Kwarteng became Britain's first black Chancellor.

Ms Huq's suspension came shortly after Sir Keir finished his conference speech, which he used to argue now is a "Labour moment" for the party to provide the leadership the nation "so desperately" needs.

Read more: 'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Read more: 'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Tory party chairman Jake Berry raised his "serious concerns" in a letter to Sir Keir earlier today.

"I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist and that the Labour whip be withdrawn from Rupa Huq as a consequence," he wrote.

Mr Berry said that Sunder Katwala, who was chairing the event for the British Future and Black Equity organisations, was forced to challenge her remarks.

According to the Tory MP, Mr Katwala said that the Chancellor's Conservative views "doesn't make him not black ... and I think the Labour Party has to be really careful".

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy added: "I wouldn't have made them myself and clearly I hope Rupa apologises and retracts them, frankly."

Asked if the Labour MP should have the whip withdrawn, he said: "I have only just heard this story to be honest, I don't know the full circumstances so I don't want to shoot from the hip.

"I hope she is able to stand those comments down."

In a tweet, Mr Katwala said Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds was no longer at the meeting when the criticised comments were made.

Ms Huq and the Labour Party have been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Homeowners have told of their fears over looming interest rate rises

Buyers' dreams 'go up' in smoke: Starmer's mortgage warning as homeowners 'face paying thousands more each year'

Kwasi Kwarteng is under pressure to U-turn on his tax plans after the International Monetary Fund issued an extraordinary statement urging him to "reevaluate"

Chancellor urged to rethink tax plans as IMF issues unprecedented attack saying they will ‘increase inequality’

David Norris (left), one of Stephen Lawrence's (right) killers, is believed to have acquired a phone in prison and has been sending selfies to people on the outside

Stephen Lawrence's murderer 'acquired phone in prison and sent selfies from cell bragging about brutal killing'

A police scene at Cadzow Glen park in Hamilton where the body of Amber Gibson was discovered

Man, 20, accused of beating and sexually assaulting his 16-year-old sister before disposing of her body

55mph winds are set to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland

Autumn's 'heaviest rain and strongest winds' set to hit the UK on Friday

Royal Mail workers will strike over a number of busy periods including Cyber Monday and Black Friday

Royal Mail workers to strike for another 19 days including over Cyber Monday and in run-up to Christmas

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

Sussex Police have sparked fury after defending a transgender paedophile

Fury as Sussex Police defend trans paedophile who was jailed for sexually abusing seven children

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street

Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government

'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Angela Rayner told Andrew Marr comments made by Rupa Huq were "unacceptable"

'I don't know what was going on in her mind': Rayner brands Rupa Huq's comments about Chancellor 'unacceptable'

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks

Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three 'unprecedented' explosions

Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anglesey

William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sea disturbance

EU chief vows retaliation if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

Anthony John Graziano

California murder suspect and teenage daughter killed in shootout

Capitol Riot

Capitol rioter branded ‘one-man wrecking ball’ jailed for seven years

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince named prime minister

Hurricane Ian satellite image

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council by video

Zelensky: No talks with Putin if Ukrainian land is annexed

(PA)

Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital

Russia Ukraine

Pro-Moscow officials say occupied areas have voted to join Russia

Biden

Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London