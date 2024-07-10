Starmer says new Lords retirement age of 80 ‘shouldn’t reflect’ on Biden ahead of first meeting with US president

10 July 2024, 12:49

Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden
Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Britain has a “very special relationship” with America and rules for a new retirement age shouldn’t apply to Joe Biden, Keir Starmer has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s first face-to-face meeting with the US President later today, he insisted that he wants to follow up what is a very close defence and security partnership.

But he dismissed talk that his retirement age for the House of Lords of 80 would make Joe Biden unsuitable for office in the US.

He said Britain and the US were partners for both making big contributions to NATO and in Europe – and he hoped to discuss taking this work forward as they meet later on.

Sir Keir and Victoria Starmer will both attend a White House dinner with Mr Biden and his wife Jill on Wednesday evening.

And the PM will have his first one on one talks with the President too.

Read more: Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Read more: Keir Starmer arrives at NATO summit, as Tories demand to know when government will boost defence spending

Follow the NATO summit with LBC
Follow the NATO summit with LBC. Picture: LBC

Sir Keir is in Washington for the 75th anniversary NATO summit – his first international trip in office.

He said ahead of the trip:

  • Britain will hike spending to 2.5% of GDP on defence – but wouldn’t give a timeframe to do it – sparking a backlash from Conservatives
  • He will kick back the decision until after a new defence and security review looks at threat to the nation and where savings may be made
  • Senior members of David Lammy’s team will meet with Donald Trump allies as they prepare for a possible change in the White House later this year
  • Talks to beef up the UK's relationship with Europe will also take place with Europe minister Nick Thomas Symmonds on the sidelines of the Washington summit
  • Sir Keir condemned the “appalling” attack on a children’s hospital in Ukraine – but said it wasn’t up to him whether to call it a war crime
  • He urged nations to “show unity” in NATO and Ukraine cash ahead of the US election later this year in a message to Donald Trump who has expressed doubt over continued spending
  • A fresh package of UK aid for Ukraine is expected later this week

Starmer says review needed to set timeline to reach 2.5% defence spending

Sir Keir told reporters ahead of the meeting with the US president: “I’ve already had a phone call with President Biden. I want to follow up on that, this is obviously a very special relationship we have between the UK and the US.

“We have, within that, a special aspect when it comes to defence and security for obvious reasons including our commitment to NATO.

“We make a unique contribution in Europe to NATO and therefore it’s a very good opportunity for me to talk to the President about how we take forward the important work at this summit.”

But the PM slapped down suggestions that his plans to curb the House of Lords with a new retirement age should apply to the US.

Labour plan to curb the size of the UK's bloated second chamber by enforcing a retirement age of 80.

American defence expert: 'We don't have time to lose'

Mr Biden, who is running again for the White House in November, is already 81.

Sir Keir said when asked about whether he would like to see that applied in other nations, said: “In terms of the age in the House of Lords, the simple fact is that our House of Lords is massive. It’s the second biggest political chamber in the world.

“I think it’s only the Chinese who have a bigger political chamber than our House of Lords - we have to reduce it.

“That is the primary driver of the retirement at 80. You can see why that needs to be done. We’ve got 800-plus members of the House of Lords, it’s simply too big. We need to reduce it.

“So it doesn’t reflect on how other elected representatives are chosen in other countries, it’s to do with the size of the House of Lords.”

Accompanying him on the trip is Europe minister Nick Thomas Symonds. The PM hopes Mr Thomas Symonds will have constructive talks about beefing up our defence partnership.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria board a plane
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria board a plane. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir insisted that the timing of the election ahead of international summits like NATO and the European Political Community meeting which will be hosted at Blenheim Palace later this month, would be useful to build relationships to secure a better Brexit deal.

He said ahead of the summit: “On the defence and security pact this is really important to us. I do think there is scope for a significant improving of our defence and security relationship with the EU.

“I think this is complementary with NATO.

“NATO is still the cornerstone of defence in Europe and our approach on defence has always been Nato first.

“I do see scope for complementing that. That is why we are wanting to advance the defence and security pact or agreement with the EU.

“Because of the timing of the election, which was much discussed for other reasons, it has provided a really important window of opportunity for me and my team, because we’ve got the NATO summit within a week of the election, so we get the opportunity to strengthen our relations with various of the Nato leaders and others obviously that are there, including EU leaders.

“And then of course we’ve got the European Political Community coming up at the tail end of next week, so that’s why I wanted Nick and David and John and me – I want to make sure we take full advantage of this opportunity.

“These are meetings that would probably take months and months and months for us to fit in as a team, if we were not taking advantage of this summit for the purposes of those relations and the EPC.

“The central purpose is obviously all about Nato but it is a very important opportunity to strengthen those relations.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey

Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

Euros fever is reaching fever pitch in Dortmund, where tonight's semi-final will take place

Euros excitement reaches fever pitch as England prepare to take on the Netherlands in crucial semi-final in Dortmund

Sir Keir is facing calls for clarity over when his government will boost defence spending

Keir Starmer arrives at NATO summit, as Tories demand to know when government will boost defence spending

The incident took place near a Shell petrol station

Police officer mown down with stolen Mercedes, as man arrested for attempted murder and abduction

Live
Police in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire

LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as mum and two daughters murdered in Hertfordshire

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Mountaineer enlisted to help find Jay Slater reveals three major issues hampering search

Gareth Southgate celebrates England's victory against Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate in line for knighthood - even if England lose Euro 2024 semi-final clash

Exclusive
Luke Pollard said the MoD hadn't always spent money wisely

MoD hasn’t always spent money wisely, minister says, as he pushes back defence budget decision at NATO summit

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey

Manhunt launched for suspect ‘armed with crossbow’ after three women killed in triple murder at Hertfordshire home

The school is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of infections but health bosses say the deaths may not be related

Two children aged five and six die at Liverpool school battling stomach bug outbreak

Exclusive
Musicians want to make touring the EU easier

Musicians renew calls for EU deal as government tells LBC it wants to make touring Europe easier

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy faces witness tampering charges in her husband's illegal campaign finance case

Carla Bruni faces witness tampering charge over ex-French president husband Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption case

Captain Tom raised millions for charity

Captain Tom book staff believed 'significant donation' would be made to charity, before family received £800,000 profit

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has flown to the NATO summit

Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai

Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'

Joe Biden confirmed NATO will send “dozens” of air defence systems to Ukraine

Biden declares Ukraine 'can and will' stop Putin as he confirms NATO will send 'dozens' of air defence systems to Kyiv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Drunk-driver who killed baby at 141mph tells police 'mistakes happen' after arrest

Ms Braverman attacked the flag at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday

Suella Braverman attacks Progress Pride flag as she blames 'liberal' Tories for election defeat
Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence

Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

Jay Slater's uncle vows family will continue search after police update on missing teen

Jude Bellingham criticised Felix Zwayer after he officiated Borussia Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich

Southgate 'not concerned' by referee choice after once-banned official allocated to England Euros semi-final
Mr Weston received £195,000 after his appointment in January

Thames Water boss defends bonus package despite growing debt and surge in sewage spills

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer head for Washington for Nato summit

Starmer heads to Washington for historic Nato summit after making first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister
Tourists in Spain have started reserving the best beach spots by hanging their towels on parasols

'New dimension' in battle for sunbeds in Majorca resorts as tourists drape towels over beach umbrellas for best shoreline spots
Suella Braverman has been making leadership moves since before the Tories' General Election defeat

Suella Braverman’s Tory leadership bid ‘over before it started’ as key allies back Robert Jenrick
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Moscow court orders arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya months after his death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit