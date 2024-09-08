Starmer to meet actor and campaginer Idris Elba at Downing Street as he launches new anti-knife crime crusade

Idris Elba is set to visit Downing Street as part of a joint crusade with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to end knife crime in Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Idris Elba is set to visit Downing Street as part of a joint crusade with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to end knife crime in Britain.

Elba will join Starmer at No.10 on Monday as he launches a coalition to stop young people from falling into violent gangs.

The Hollywood actor and prominent knife crime campaigner wants to bring together campaign groups, families of people who have lost their lives to knife crime, and young people who have been affected by it to help put an end to the scourge.

Starmer and Elba will be joined by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Technology companies, sporting organisations, the health service, and the police are also involved in what is expected to the first annual knife crime summit.

The coalition will work with experts to develop an understanding of what causes young people to be dragged into knife crime.

"We need to tackle the root causes of knife crime, not just the symptoms," said Elba.

He added: "The coalition is a positive step toward rehabilitating our communities from the inside out."

The Prime Minister is expected to share how personal the task is for him, drawing from his legal career.

Ahead of the gathering, Sir Keir said: "As director of public prosecutions, I saw first hand the devastating impact that knife crime has on young people and their families. This is a national crisis that we will tackle head on.

"We will take this moment to come together as a country - politicians, families of victims, young people themselves, community leaders and tech companies - to halve knife crime and take back our streets."

Ministers have already taken steps to ban so-called ninja swords, and plan to strengthen the laws around the online sales of knives.

Commander Stephen Clayman, the national policing lead for knife crime, has been tasked with leading a rapid review to understand how these weapons are sold online and delivered to under 18s, and to close loopholes in the law.

Starmer and Elba will be joined by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Picture: Alamy

He will report back to the Home Secretary by the end of the year.

Ms Cooper said: "Getting weapons off our streets and making sure there are tough and clear consequences for violence are vital.

"And we also need to prevent young people heading down this path - that means offering young people more hope, more opportunities."

Today's announcement is the first step in the Government's 10-year plan to tackle knife crime, which will be central to its mission to keep our streets safe.