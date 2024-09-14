Starmer says UK and US 'strategically aligned' after Biden White House meeting - as leaders brush off Putin threat

Starmer met with Biden at the White House on Friday to discuss the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK and US 'strategically aligned' as he met with Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the use of long-range weapons in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister met with the US President in the 'Blue Room' in Washington on Friday, amid escalating tensions between the UK, US and Russia over the use of storm missiles.

Speaking following their meeting, Starmer emphasised it was "important" for the UK and US to work together, explaining it was "crucial" for the two nations to be aligned in the coming weeks.

It comes as Joe Biden was asked for his thought about Russian President Putin's threat of war, with the US President simply saying: "I don't think much about Vladimir Putin."

It followed suggestions that the US and UK looked set to lift existing restrictions limiting the use of shadow missiles in Ukraine.

However, the decision on whether to lift such measures is yet to be announced, with Starmer noting the leaders' chat was "very productive".

It follows escalating tensions between Russia and the west, with Putin seen to regularly flex his military prowess over recent days in an apparent show of force.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, second right, during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, centre left, in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, Sept. 13, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the British ambassador's residence in Washington, Friday Sept. 13, 2024, before their meeting with US President Joe Biden. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the day, Starmer told Mr Biden: "Historically, we've shown the strength of our relationship.

"We are strategically aligned and we have a common cause on these global issues."

Thanking the PM, Biden told Starmer: "The United States is committed to standing with you to help Ukraine as it defends against Russia's onslaught of aggression.

"It's clear that Putin will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail."

He told the PM: 'I've often said there's no issue of global consequence where the United States and UK can't work together and haven't worked yet.'

Putin had warned the use of such missiles by Kyiv would be seen as an "act of war" by Moscow, as Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelenskyy pushed for approval to use long-range missiles on targets inside Russia.

"It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia," Putin told state media earlier in the week.

However, the PM said the UK does not "seek any conflict with Russia".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting hosted by President Joe Biden, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday that Russia started the Ukraine war and "could end the conflict straight away" following Vladmir Putin's warning to Nato.

It followed two RAF fighter jets which were scrambled to intercept two Russian aircraft seen operating near UK airspace on Thursday.

The two Typhoons were deployed from the RAF Lossiemouth on Wednesday and supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton to investigate two Russian Bear-F aircraft operating near the UK.

The RAF jets were launched under NATO command to monitor the Russian aircraft as they passed through international airspace.

It comes as Royal Navy warships were forced to shadow a Russian submarine in the Channel - as four Kremlin vessels entered UK waters on Friday.

HMS Iron Duke and HMS Tyne were deployed to track four Russian vessels through UK waters.

The Ministry of Defence said a six-day operation "hand-in-hand with NATO allies," was launched with the Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke shadowing the Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and its supporting tug Evgeny Churov through the Dover Strait and into the Atlantic.