Starmer tells UN Middle East is ‘on the brink' as he calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has told the UN that the Middle East is "on the brink" of wider war, as he urged a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese militants Hezbollah.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addressing the UN Security Council, the British Prime Minister called for "political solutions that can break repeated cycles of violence like that in the Middle East".

He was speaking as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah worsened, with days of deadly shelling between the two sides.

The head of the Israeli army told his troops on Wednesday evening that the bombing of Hezbollah was to pave the way for a possible ground incursion.

Read more: Israel carries out 'extensive' strikes across Lebanon after Hezbollah fires ballistic missile at Tel Aviv

Read more: Starmer calls for UK nationals in Lebanon to 'leave and to leave immediately' as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, front left, speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Hezbollah has been bombing northern Israel, with tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes. Israel has killed hundreds in Lebanon with its shelling, and Britain has told any of its citizens living in Lebanon to leave.

At least 51 people were killed and 223 wounded in attacks on Wednesday, according to Lebanese officials.

Israel has also been blamed for the deadly explosions of Hezbollah electronic devices, although it has not claimed responsibility.

It comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in which tens of thousands are said to have died, while Hamas still has around 100 Israeli hostages in captivity.

Sir Keir told the UN that the region was "on the brink", adding that the world needed "an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah".

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in the southern village of Kfar Rouman, seen from Marjayoun, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy

He also said that the Middle East needed a "political plan" that allows Israeli civilians "to return to their homes to live in peace and security."

Sir Keir added: "That security will come through diplomacy not escalation. There is no military solution here - nor is there a military only solution to the conflict in Gaza.

"This Council must demand again an immediate, full, and complete ceasefire in Gaza, with the release of all the hostages.

"We need a political route to that agreement, which provides a bridge to a better future, a credible and irreversible path towards a viable Palestinian state, alongside a safe and secure state of Israel.

"That is the only way to provide security and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians."

People fleeing from Lebanon arrive on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon in Jdeidat Yabus in southwestern Syria on September 25. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said that the "humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza" continued to "deepen by the day”.

He added: “Israel must grant humanitarian access to civilians in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law. There can be no more excuses.

“Israel must open more crossings, allow vital, life-saving aid to flow and provide a safe environment for the UN and other humanitarian organisations to operate.”

Lord Kim Darroch says 'it looks like the next stage is a ground invasion in Lebanon'

Sir Keir also took aim at Russia over its invasion of Ukraine during his speech, accusing Vladimir Putin of pointlessly sacrificing his own troops as he called for an end to the war.

“Six hundred thousand Russian soldiers have also been killed or wounded in this war. And for what?

“The UN Charter – which they sit here to uphold - speaks of human dignity. Not treating your own citizens as bits of meat to fling into the grinder.

“There can be no equivocation here. There must be accountability. Aggression cannot pay. Borders cannot be redrawn by force.

“Russia started this illegal war. It must end it – and get out of Ukraine.”