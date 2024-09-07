'I am forced into this': Starmer refuses to say domestic abusers will not be released early from prison

7 September 2024, 20:40

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to promise that domestic abusers will not be released early from prison under emergency measures to combat overcrowding.
Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to promise that domestic abusers will not be released early from prison under emergency measures to combat overcrowding.

After being asked about the release schemes, the Prime Minister said ministers are "doing everything" to ensure domestic abusers are not released early but stopped short of confirming that they will not.

Speaking to broadcasters in Dublin, Sir Keir was discussing reports that there was a loophole in the early release scheme which could see domestic abusers released early.

Reports claimed on Saturday that those who had been violent towards partner and been convicted of offences such as common assault could not be flagged as domestic abusers and prevented from being released early.

He said: "Let me start with how frustrated I am to be in this position. The last government didn't build enough prisons and they are now full to bursting.

"If we don't do something they will burst and we won't be able to put anybody new into prison and the criminal justice system will collapse. So I am forced into this. I do not want to be in this position."

Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
The prison population reached a new record high of 88,521 people earlier this week, with the Government's temporary early release scheme due to come into effect on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir insisted there were "safeguards in place" in relation to high-risk prisoners, including those convicted of domestic violence-related offences.

Pressed on the matter, he added: "We are doing everything we can to make sure that high-risk and domestic abusers, domestic violence cases are not released."

After adding that the "broken" prison system was an "utter failure of the last government", Sir Keir said: "I am going to roll up my sleeves and fix it now."

The intervention comes as former justice secretary Alex Chalk said the justice system should not be locking up "everyone we're cross with" as longer custodial sentences are "enormously expensive".

The prison population reached a new record high of 88,521 people earlier this week, with the Government's temporary early release scheme due to come into effect on Tuesday.

Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy

Mr Chalk told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The fact is there are some people who deserve very long sentences. We think of the Wayne Couzens, Sarah Everard case, Levi Bellfield and so on.

"But the fact is that overall sentences in Britain, in England and Wales anyway, are far, far longer than elsewhere in Europe. That is enormously expensive and the critical point is it doesn't necessarily protect the public.

"So, my strong view is that we should be locking up, including, sometimes for longer, those that we're most scared of, but not necessarily everyone we're cross with."

Mr Chalk said it cost around £50,000 a year to keep a person in prison, with the capital cost of each new place around £600,000.

He said he thought the Government was right to be having a sentencing review, adding: "Let's try to take the politics out of this and ensure that there is always the supply available to meet demand."

