Starmer to 'push ahead' with Chagos Islands deal despite American concerns over threat of Chinese influence

4 February 2025, 16:13

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States
The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Sir Keir Starmer “intends to push ahead” with the deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, the prime minister of Mauritius has told his parliament.

The UK announced in October it would cede control of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, but after it had reached an agreement with the previous Mauritian government, Navin Ramgoolam insisted on renegotiating the deal when he came to power in November.

Answering questions in the Mauritian National Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Ramgoolam said Sir Keir had discussed the prospect of a deal with him in a telephone conversation on Friday.

He said: “The British Prime Minister informed me that he intends to push ahead with the agreement reached between Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the Chagos archipelago.

“We remain confident that it will reach a speedy resolution in the coming weeks.”

Sir Keir Starmer 'intends to push ahead' with the deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands
Sir Keir Starmer 'intends to push ahead' with the deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. Picture: Alamy

The prospect of a deal has caused controversy in the UK, with the Conservatives claiming it would undermine national security because of the presence of a joint UK-US military base on the largest island Diego Garcia.

Giving a readout of the call, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Friday: "The prime minister underlined the need for a deal to secure the military base on Diego Garcia that ensures strong protections, including from malign influence, and that will allow the base to continue to operate.

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a deal, and they looked forward to speaking again soon."

The UK plans to lease back the strategically important base for 99 years at a reported annual cost of around £90 million.

Members of Donald Trump’s team expressed concern that ceding control of the islands could weaken Western influence
Members of Donald Trump’s team expressed concern that ceding control of the islands could weaken Western influence. Picture: Alamy

The deal could also make relations with the new administration in Washington difficult.

Senior members of Donald Trump’s team expressed concern that ceding control of the islands could weaken Western influence in the Indian Ocean and strengthen the reach of China.

However, Mauritius is one of only two African nations not to have signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and has close ties to India.

A renegotiated Chagos deal is currently being reviewed by the Trump administration.

Mr Ramgoolam told the National Assembly: “President Trump is not a wolf. Let him see if the agreement is good or not.

“Now the British have, late in the day, decided that, yes, it is better to let the new administration have a look, that is what the situation is.”

A spokesman for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was "perfectly reasonable for the US administration to consider the detail" of any agreement.

