Starmer to push for new migrant return deal with EU, as he seeks to 'renew UK's relationship with Europe' at summit

17 July 2024, 23:16

Starmer is set to push for a migrant return deal with the EU
Starmer is set to push for a migrant return deal with the EU. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer is expected to push for a new migrants return deal with the EU at a summit to be held in the UK on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is set to have talks with French president Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit about returning some migrants who make the English Channel crossing in small boats.

This would be in exchange for accepting some child asylum seekers who have family in the UK from the EU. The UK would not be joining the EU asylum quota scheme as part of this deal.

Ahead of the summit, which is being held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the PM called for action across Europe to tackle the international "people-smuggling webs".

Over 380,000 people are believed to have entered the EU through irregular routes in 2023 - an increase of 17% on the previous year.

Read more: Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

Read more: Blow to Starmer as former top police office turns down job smashing gangs that run Channel migrant boat crossings

Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Around 41% of those arrivals are believed to have come in small boats across the Central Mediterranean, 26% on land through the Balkans, and 16% coming across the Eastern Mediterranean.

The British government is also bolstering its own efforts to tackle the small boats crisis.

Over 100 staff members at the Home Office, who had been working on the Rwanda scheme that Labour have scrapped, will now work on a "rapid returns unit" to send people with no right to be in the UK back to their home country.

The government will accelerate asylum decisions as part of its response to the small boats crisis.

Officials will prioritise people with no right to be in the UK, and those who are most likely to be returned, in a new, fast-tracked asylum enforcement system.

Under the government's plans to respond to the small boats crisis, asylum decisions will be accelerated and, under a new fast-tracked system in the returns and enforcement unit, officials will prioritise those with no right to be in the UK and who have the greatest chance of being returned.

The Prime Minister said: "We cannot let the challenges of the recent past define our relationships of the future.

"That is why European security will be at the forefront of this Government's foreign and defence priorities, and why I am focused on seizing this moment to renew our relationship with Europe.

"The EPC will fire the starting gun on this Government's new approach to Europe, one that will not just benefit us now, but for generations to come, from dismantling the people-smuggling webs trafficking people across Europe, to standing up to Putin's barbaric actions in Ukraine and destabilising activity across Europe. "

Professor: 'Countries globally will have to welcome more migrants'

He added: "We will only be able to secure our borders, drive economic growth and defend our democracies if we work together."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added that a new Border Security Command would work "across Europe and beyond", using counter-terror powers to fight organised immigration crime.

"Dangerous small boat crossings are undermining our border security and putting lives at risk," she said.

"Criminal smuggling gangs are making millions out of small boat crossings and the Tories left us with gimmick rather than grip.

"We will work right across Europe to tackle this problem at source, going after those profiting from this awful trade and bringing them to justice."

French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

Leaders from the 47-member EPC will gather at Winston Churchill's birthplace, as Sir Keir attempts to reset the UK's relationship with its European neighbours after the turmoil of Brexit.

As well as the migrants issue, the government is seeking a security pact with the EU and Sir Keir is also determined to cement European nations' support for Ukraine in its war with Vladimir Putin's Russia.

At the summit, the leaders will attend a reception hosted by the King in the palace's Long Library, which has walls lined by more than 10,000 books,

Sir Keir will have a series of face-to-face talks with key figures including Polish counterpart Donald Tusk - who was president of the European Council at the height of the Brexit drama - as he attempts to strengthen ties with the continent.

The EPC was the brainchild of France's Emmanuel Macron and involves 20 non-EU nations including the UK as well as the 27-strong EU bloc.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister for European relations at the heart of the Government's reset plan, will also be at the gathering.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mark Rowley says the number of officers in the Met is falling

Met Police officer numbers drop as force calls for 'thousands of applicants' in new recruitment drive

Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid

Joe Biden cancels campaign event after testing positive for Covid-19, but insists 'you won't get rid of me easily'

Keir Starmer faces a challenge over the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer seeks to stave off Labour backbench revolt over benefit cap with child poverty taskforce

A man has been shot dead in Kirkby

Man shot dead on residential street close to Liverpool training ground, as police launch murder investigation

Joe Biden has hinted he could step aside from the race against Donald Trump for the White House

Biden hints he could quit election race against Trump on medical advice, as top Democrat calls for him to stand down

The scandal surrounding Strictly Come Dancing has deepened after footage showing former professional dancer James Jordan telling his celebrity partner Georgina Bouzova "kill you" surfaced on social media.

Strictly scandal deepens as footage showing ex-pro telling partner he will 'kill her' emerges

Liz Truss

Reference to Truss' 'disaster' mini-budget removed from King's Speech files after ex-PM complains to civil service chief

Police found "over a dozen" firearms at Crooks' home

Thomas Crooks' father 'called police on the day of the Trump rally shooting'

Cameron Jones left his dying fiancee Demi by the side of the road

Moment driver flees from car wreckage leaving fiancee to die - before he later blames her for horror crash

Kim Johnson wants the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped

Labour MP calls for two-child benefit cap to be axed as she plans King's Speech amendment after policy retained

Adele has played 90 shows in Las Vegas

Adele announces she is stepping back from music after growing to ‘absolutely hate’ fame

Two British travel agents are believed to be the pair found shot dead and their bodies burned in a car in Malmo.

British travel agents thought to be pair shot dead and burned in car in Malmo

Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Two die and two children rushed to hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Locals have been warned to avoid the area

Locals warned 'do not open your doors' as huge fire erupts on Birmingham industrial estate

Joe Biden his facing pressure to step down ahead of November's election.

Joe Biden wrongly claims he will cap rent rises at $55 in latest gaffe

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases by Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge and in a flat 116 miles away has appeared in court.

Man accused of killing two and dumping their remains in suitcases on Bristol bridge appears in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Starmer promises ‘determined and patient’ rebuilding of politics after Charles delivers first King’s Speech
The family of seven-year-old William Brown who was hit by a van and left dying in the road "like an animal" have said they "forgive" the driver as he was sentenced.

‘William would forgive you’: Parents of boy, seven, share heartfelt message as son's killer is spared jail
David Fuller sexually abused the corpses of over 100 women and girls

More than 200 relatives of victims abused by necrophiliac killer David Fuller make compensation claims
Strictly Come Dancing is "struggling to secure female contestants" for the next season of the show following two misconduct scandals involving professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing 'struggling to get female contestants' after misconduct scandals

Maya Jama and Stromzy at Paris Fashion Week

‘It just didn’t work’: Maya Jama reveals split from Stormzy

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez apologises to teammates after starting ‘racist’ chant with Argentina players
Jay Slater's body was found this week

Jay Slater’s body to be flown back to the UK as second post-mortem may take place

The three men were aged 37, 49 and 55, and the three women were 46, 47 and 56

Bangkok hotel cyanide murder victims 'were poisoned by US woman', police believe

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced she will run to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Priti Patel to run for Tory leadership, sources say

Keir Starmer has been criticised following the King's Speech

Keir Starmer criticised for not scrapping two-child benefit cap in King's Speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit