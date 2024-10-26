Starmer forced into discussion of slavery reparations as Commonwealth chiefs say 'time has come'

26 October 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 26 October 2024, 11:11

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK will take part in discussions about reparations next year, despite the British government's insistence that payouts in compensation for slavery would not be on the agenda for this year's Commonwealth summit.

The final communique signed by Commonwealth leaders - including Starmer - acknowledged calls for a discussion on reparations and said they "agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity".

Estimates for the amount that Britain could theoretically 'owe' countries affected by slavery ranges from £205 billion to around £19 trillion.

Starmer told reporters that "none of the discussions had been about money" at the summit in Samoa this week.

He said talks about climate resilience had instead been the "absolute priority" on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The PM acknowledged that reparations were in the communique, noting that the next opportunity to discuss would be at the 2025 UK-Caribbean forum.

Starmer and King Charles had earlier both called for countries to focus on current problems, rather than the past, while acknowledging the "abhorrence" of slavery.

But the final communique said: "Heads, noting calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement, and recognising the importance of this matter to member states of the Commonwealth, the majority of which share common historical experiences in relation to this abhorrent trade, chattel enslavement, the debilitation and dispossession of Indigenous People, indentureship, colonialism, blackbirding and their enduring effects, agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity.

Commonwealth summit - Why is Britain facing calls for slavery reparations

"Heads further agreed to continue playing an active role in bringing about such inclusive conversations addressing these harms, paying special attention to women and girls, who suffered disproportionately from these appalling tragedies in the history of humanity."

Asked whether the inclusion of such language in the final agreement showed he had lost the argument and damaged the UK's relations with Commonwealth nations in the process, Sir Keir said: "The theme of the day was chosen by the prime minister here in Samoa, and she chose resilience and climate.

"So, I think, that gives you a clear sense of the absolute priority here, and that's not surprising."

He added: "I should be really clear here, in the two days we've been here, none of the discussions have been about money. Our position is very, very clear in relation to that."

King Charles III poses for a family photograph at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa
King Charles III poses for a family photograph at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa. Picture: Alamy

Charles, who is the head of state for 15 Commonwealth nations, had earlier told leaders in Samoa that they must find "creative ways to right inequalities that endure".

And Starmer had confronted calls for the UK to pay reparations, saying: “We must also acknowledge our shared history – especially when it’s hard.

"I understand the strength of feeling here. And that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice," he told reporters.

“The UK believes the most effective way to maintain a spirit of respect and dignity is by working together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past, but is illuminated by it."

Keir Starmer listening to Charles' speech
Keir Starmer listening to Charles' speech. Picture: Alamy

He declared the UK-Caribbean forum would "enable us to address the inequalities of today" across areas including trade and growth.

Distancing himself from reparations, he added: "My priority and it’s why I want to see the Commonwealth uniting around our incredible shared advantages to deliver in the common interests of all of us.”

The King said in his landmark speech: "As we look around the world and consider its many deeply concerning challenges, let us choose within our Commonwealth family the language of community and respect, and reject the language of division.

"None of us can change the past. But we can commit, with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure."

Charles told the gathered world leaders: "Together, we represent a third of humanity, with all the splendidly diverse complexity that this entails. And yet we know and understand each other, such that we can discuss the most challenging issues with openness and respect.

"At a time of heightened global tensions, of horrifying conflict and challenges of the greatest magnitude, it seems to me that these connections between us are more precious than ever.

"Together we are wiser, stronger and more able to respond to the demands of our time."

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday that the Prime Minister had been "absolutely clear" that the government is "not planning to play reparations".

Ms Nandy told Nick the government was "respectful" of other Commonwealth nations' views, and said the UK would "take part in discussions, not just on our terms, but on the terms by put forward by other countries as well."

She said that the UK wanted to help Commonwealth nations deal with climate change and debt, two major problems many of them face.

Ms Nandy added: "We want to look to the future, and we know that the big challenges that most of those countries face is they're the most climate-affected in the world, they have historic levels of debt, often on very poor terms, and they've got increasing problems with poverty.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attends a Welcome Reception and State Banquet at Apia Park during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attends a Welcome Reception and State Banquet at Apia Park during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture: Alamy

"Britain is uniquely placed to help those countries break out of that cycle. With home to the City of London and the biggest insurance market in the world, and the legal jurisdiction where a lot of those debts are settled.

"We've got real ambitions to help them break those problems and help the world deal with the challenge of climate change, and that's what we're focused on."

Britain's involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade spanned around four centuries, and it was the world's biggest slave trader by the 1730s.

After banning the trade in the early 19th century, the government devoted considerable resources to trying to stamp it out across the world.

Five Labour MPs have called on Keir Starmer recently to address the issue of reparations at the Commonwealth summit. David Lammy, Starmer's Foreign Secretary, also called for reparations in 2018.

Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister said there was "no question" that slavery was "abhorrent", adding: "But I think from my point of view and taking the approach I've just taken, I'd rather roll up my sleeves and work with them on the current future-facing challenges than spend a lot of time on the past. That's my focus."

The political leaders of India and South Africa - Narendra Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa - have both snubbed Chogm to join the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, alongside Vladimir Putin.

Starmer said it was "a matter for them as to where they attend" when asked his opinion of their decision to prioritise the BRICS gathering.

