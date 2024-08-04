Breaking News

Starmer vows rioters 'will regret taking part' as Rotherham migrant hotel smashed up on another day of violence

4 August 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 4 August 2024, 17:00

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) has vowed that those taking part in "far-right thuggery" will "regret taking part" as he voewd to crack down on the wave of riots which have gripped Britain.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) has vowed that those taking part in "far-right thuggery" will "regret taking part" as he voewd to crack down on the wave of riots which have gripped Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed that those taking part in "far-right thuggery" will "regret taking part" as he voewd to crack down on the wave of riots which have gripped Britain.

Speaking to reporters at Downing Street, the Prime Minister said those involved will feel the "full force of the law" after sources suggested that ministers are set to open courts all-day to deal with the influx of riot-related charges.

He added: "I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.

"Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

"The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves. This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our street or online.

"Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham. Marauding gangs intent on law breaking. Or worse. Windows smashed. Fires set ablaze. Residents and staff in absolute fear. There is no justification – none – for taking this action."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference at 10 Downing Street, London, England, Thursday, August 1, 2024
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference at 10 Downing Street, London, England, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The intervention comes after Downing Street said earlier that Mr Starmer will not go on holiday on Monday as riots flare in Britain for the fourth day in a row.

Sources from within No.10 told the Sunday Telegraph that the PM will be working from Downing Street as he faces his young government's biggest test one-month since their election win.

Sir Keir is also facing calls from senior politicians to recall Parliament in order to deal with the 'far-right' demos and riots that have taken hold in Britain in reaction to the killings of three young girls in Southport on July 29.

At his first appearance since August 1, Sir Keir added: "People in this country have a right to be safe. And yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted. Attacks on Mosques. Other minority communities singled out.

"Nazi salutes in the street. Attacks on the police. Wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric. So, no, I won’t shy away from calling this what it is: Far-right thuggery.

"To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin… Or your faith… I know how frightening this must be. I want you to know this violent mob do not represent our country. And we will bring them to justice.

"Our police deserve our support, as they tackle any and all violent disorder that flares up. Whatever the apparent cause or motivation we make no distinction. Crime is crime. And this government will tackle it."

On Sunday, horrific scenes in Rotherham saw thugs break a window at a hotel which was housing asylum seekers and start a fire outside as police were forced to back off.

The masked anti-immigration protesters were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

Police officers by smashed windows after trouble flared during an anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024.
On Sunday, horrific scenes in Rotherham saw thugs break a window at a hotel which was housing asylum seekers and start a fire outside as police were forced to back off. Picture: Alamy

Some balaclava-clad demonstrators were earlier seen hurling objects at police at the Holiday Inn in the south Yorkshire city. At least one officer was carried away injured.

Counter-protesters also turned out at the scene to oppose the right-wing activists. It is how many people were being housed in the hotel.

IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn, said: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority."

A separate protest in Bolton broke out into violence on Sunday afternoon, and police imposed a dispersal order.

'Many more' arrests needed after riots, crime and policing minister says

Dame Diana Johnson, Labour's policing and crime minister, told LBC's Lewis Goodall that more people "will be brought to book" for the violence of the past few days.

Rioters have wreaked havoc in several towns and cities since the killing of three girls in Southport on Monday, with false rumours spreading that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

More than 200 people have been arrested amid the disorder but Johnson said that police have told the government they have what they need to hold all the wrongdoers to account.

She said: "I think you only have to scroll through social media to see the number of posts... and I was looking particularly obviously at my own home city [Hull], people who were looting last night in the city centre in shops, clearly visible, you can see their faces.

"So the job of work then for the police is to identify who those individuals are. And I'm told, many of them are known to the police, because they are criminals. They are people engaging in criminal activity.

"So they they will be brought to book - they will have a knock on their door, they will be arrested and brought to book for those actions".

Johnson confirmed there were prison places for the growing number of rioters arrested, despite concerns about capacity that saw many inmates released early.

"Yes, there are there are places available if when people are arrested, if they need to be remanded into custody, which is already happening, and I hope we'll we'll start to see increasing numbers of that," she said.

