Starmer says ‘people scared to walk the streets’, as he announces contactable police officers for every neighbourhood

4 December 2024, 22:30

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.
Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Prime Minister is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales as he lays out his "plan for change" on Thursday.

In a speech billed as setting out the "next phase" of his Government, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to detail ambitious "milestones" for achieving the five missions laid out in Labour's manifesto.

Among the promises expected to be announced on Thursday is a pledge that every neighbourhood will have a named, contactable police officer responsible for dealing with local issues.

The Prime Minister is expected to describe the move as "a relief to millions of people scared to walk the streets they call home."

Keir Starmer speaks with members of the West Midlands Police Force in Solihull.
Keir Starmer speaks with members of the West Midlands Police Force in Solihull. Picture: Alamy

He will also promise a number of reforms to improve policing performance, alongside £100 million to support neighbourhood policing.

Labour has already pledged to recruit 13,000 new police officers, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO’s), and special constables, which would bring the total police workforce to a level above its 2010 peak.

Police numbers fell steadily following the 2010 election, before rising again after 2019 as the previous government pledged to recruit 20,000 police officers.

While the number of officers reached record levels, the number of PCSOs and special constables continued to decline.

The promise of a named officer for each community is intended to improve relations between the police and the public.

New Scotland Yard Sign London
New Scotland Yard Sign London. Picture: Getty

Starmer's speech is expected to give more detail on Labour’s ‘five missions’ set out in their manifesto.

These missions include securing the "highest sustained growth" in the G7, making Britain a "clean energy superpower", halving serious violent crime, breaking down "barriers to opportunity" and building an NHS "fit for the future".

He will say: "My Government was elected to deliver change, and today marks the next step. People are tired of being promised the world, but short-term sticking plaster politics letting them down."

But Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has already branded the speech an "emergency reset" after a challenging five months in office.

Downing Street said the milestones would focus on raising living standards, rebuilding Britain, ending hospital backlogs, putting more police on the beat, giving children the best start in life and securing home-grown energy.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Our neighbourhood policing guarantee is about more than just increasing numbers. It's about rebuilding the vital connection between the public and the police.

"This marks a return to the founding principles of British policing - where officers are part of the communities they serve."

Keir Starmer has pledged a named, contactable police officers for every neighbourhood
Keir Starmer has pledged a named, contactable police officers for every neighbourhood. Picture: Downing Street

But the Conservatives said only a third of the 13,000 new recruits would be full police officers, while the £100 million would not cover what was needed to pay for them, leading to cuts elsewhere.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: "The Conservatives recruited over 20,000 extra police officers and gave the police an extra £922 million for policing this year, ensuring the police could protect the public and prosecute more criminals.

"Starmer has once again misled the public by claiming to recruit an extra 13,000 officers when the actual number is 3,000, and even that is not properly funded."

The Prime Minister is also expected to propose a programme of public sector reform as his Government continues to face questions on how it will achieve its aims without further raising taxes or borrowing.

The Prime Minister will say: "Hard-working Brits are going out grafting every day but are getting short shrift from a politics that should serve them.

"They reasonably want a stable economy, their country to be safe, their borders secure, more cash in their pocket, safer streets in their town, opportunities for their children, secure British energy in their home, and an NHS that is there when they need it.

"My mission-led Government will deliver."

