Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election

23 October 2024, 06:23 | Updated: 23 October 2024, 06:24

Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election
Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has insisted that his relationship with Donald Trump has not been damaged, despite the campaign of the Republican presidential hopeful filing a complaint against Labour for election interference.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Donald Trump's presidential campaign complained Tuesday about the "far-left" Labour Party after workers travelled to the US to campaign for his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, and senior officials met with her team.

But Starmer said that the meetings and volunteering efforts for the vice-president were "straightforward".

The complaint follows reports of senior Labour officials meeting with Kamala Harris' campaign, and Labour Party staffers volunteering on the ground for her campaign.

"That's what they've done in previous elections, is what they're doing in this election. And that's really straightforward," he told reporters as he travelled to Samoa for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

Asked if Labour officials' involvement in the Harris-Waltz Democrat campaign could jeopardise his relationship with Mr Trump if the ex-president wins re-election, Sir Keir replied: "No."

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

He added: "I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time."

After describing the meeting as a "good, constructive discussion", Sir Keir added: "Of course as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I will work with whoever the American people return as their president in the elections that are very close now."

Donald Trump on Tuesday
Donald Trump on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

A statement on Trump's website said that "The Trump-Vance Campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections".

The linked complaint addressed to the Federal Election Commission refers to reports by The Telegraph newspaper with regards to people associated with Labour going to the US to campaign for Harris.

It claims that reporting "surrounding the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party create a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions".

The website also states that the "far-left Labour Party has inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric".

"In recent weeks, they have recruited and sent party members to campaign for Kamala in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election," it adds.

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania
The complaint was made on behalf of Republican nominee Donald Trump . Picture: Getty

The complaint also references a LinkedIn post made by Sofia Patel, head of operations at the Labour Party, which now appears to have been deleted, in which a Labour staff member appeared to have said there were "nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks" to swing states.

It is understood that trips have been organised in a personal capacity and accommodation has been arranged by volunteers for the Democrats.

It is understood these trips are for individuals in a personal capacity, funded by themselves and in their own time.

They are not organised or funded by the party.

Accommodation is being arranged by volunteers campaigning for the Democrats, which is fairly common for political parties when hosting international volunteers.

A LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel
A LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, head of operations at the Labour Party. Picture: LinkedIn

On his website, Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles stated: “In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776.

"The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people.

"President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first.

"The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.”

Democratic presidential nominee & Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia
Democratic presidential nominee & Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia. Picture: Getty

The complaint adds that: "Foreign nationals are prohibited from “directly or indirectly” making “a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election” or an independent expenditure in support of a U.S. candidate.

"U.S. candidates may not “solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation.”

The term “foreign national” includes both individuals who are not citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States and “foreign political parties.”

President Joe Biden meets with Keir Starmer in the Oval Office
President Joe Biden meets with Keir Starmer in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

The complaint also adds: "This past week marked the 243 anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britian.

"It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message."

