'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

21 September 2024, 22:17 | Updated: 21 September 2024, 22:28

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row
'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to protect public services from future austerity cuts as he made a bid to move on from fury over winter fuel payments cuts and an ongoing row over donations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After arriving at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the Prime Minister said his Government was not “going down the road of austerity”, like that pursued by David Cameron’s administration.

Sir Keir gave a series of interviews to Labour-friendly newspapers where he admitted the "damage" of cuts to public services. His comments may signal that the Treasury has found new ways to free up funds after Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the cuts were needed to address a "£22bn black hole in the public finances".

He also acknowledged the damaging impact of the row over clothing donations he had received, and of internal fighting within his Downing Street operation.

Sir Keir Starmer takes a photo with Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool
Sir Keir Starmer takes a photo with Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Starmer 'is in pocket of millionaires', Diane Abbott claims amid row over Labour donations ahead of party conference

Read More: Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror on the eve of the conference, Sir Keir said austerity-era cuts did a “huge amount of damage to our public services”.

"We are still feeling the damage even now. So we are not going down the road of austerity,” he said.

He also sought to counter suggestions he only offered doom and gloom since coming to power.

Sir Keir told The Observer newspaper that he now intends to set out a more positive vision for the future under Labour.

“I want to answer the ‘why’ question as well as the ‘what’ question. We do need to say why and explain and set out and describe the better Britain that this ladders up to,” he told the newspaper.

An early conference signal of this optimistic intent came as he told a Saturday night reception in Liverpool that he wanted his Government to be compared with Clement Attlee’s transformational post-war administration.

The 1945 Labour government set up the NHS and helped rebuild the UK after the devastation of the Second World War.

But in the present, Sir Keir faces lingering anger over the decision to strip winter fuel payments from about 10 million pensioners, with union calls at the conference to reverse the move.

Labour Leader Clement Attlee addresses the party conference at Margate, Kent
Labour Leader Clement Attlee addresses the party conference at Margate, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Labour’s largest union backer, Unite the Union, is pushing for changes at the conference, including reversing the cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

The union is also calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to introduce a wealth tax on the top 1 per cent, an “excess profits” tax, change capital gains tax rates to match income tax, and make investment income liable to national insurance.

With the conference taking place against a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Liverpool’s waterfront to coincide with Sir Keir’s arrival at the event on Saturday.

There is also consternation among the Labour movement about his and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer’s acceptance of gifts, including clothing, from prominent Labour donor and peer Lord Alli.

Sir Keir, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have said they will not accept such donations in the future.

The announcement came after donations “in kind” listed in the publicly available registers of interest for both Ms Reeves and Ms Rayner were also disclosed to be for clothing.

The row has drawn criticism from Labour’s political opponents, who have contrasted the lavish gifts with the Government’s decision to limit the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

Sir Keir dismissed suggestions the row would hurt his popularity in the long-run however, and said voters would judge him on his record of delivery.“I think in the end, that is what people will judge me on,” he told The Mirror.

Sir Keir is also grappling with an internal row within his No 10 operation, after reports of tensions between chief of staff Sue Gray and senior officials.

The leaked disclosure that Ms Gray is paid £170,000, some £3,000 more than the Prime Minister, has added to the rumours of behind-the-scenes difficulties in No 10.

He acknowledged the destabilising nature of the row, telling The Observer: “It is my job to do something about that and I accept that responsibility. And that just damages everybody.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards

Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title

Father, 45, caught smuggling £1m cannabis at Heathrow Airport after flying with children from Bangkok

Father, 45, caught smuggling £1m cannabis in suitcases at Heathrow Airport after flying with children from Bangkok

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Black and white photo of Kathryn Crosby and Bing Crosby

Kathryn Crosby, actress and widow of Oscar-winner Bing Crosby, dies aged 90

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 37

Two men in dark suits shake hands

Centre-right government announced in France two months after divisive elections

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Madonna with a black veil over her face

Madonna makes veiled entrance to Dolce & Gabbana for show marking 1990s heyday

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy scrutinised over ‘sex crimes’ as questions arise over his music’s future

Worker sacked after calling cutomer 't***' in accidental email mix-up is awarded £5k in unfair dismissal claim

Worker sacked after calling customer 't***' in accidental email mix-up is awarded £5k in unfair dismissal claim

British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK while Met Office issues urgent warnings

British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK and Met Office issues urgent warnings

The 50-year-old ex-Army officer was missing from the Newcastle area since early Thursday afternoon

NHS colleagues pay tribute to Geordie Hospital star Katherine Watson who helped hospital patients and staff through Covid
Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket

True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

A view of the former Al-Falah school after the strike

'22 killed including 13 children' in Israeli strike on Gaza, local officials say, as IDF says it took out Hamas fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian arms depot on fire after Ukraine launches more than 100 drones

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering raising alcohol duty

Chancellor Rachel Reeves considers raising alcohol duty in Budget - but drinks industry bosses say the move would be 'catastrophic'
Diane Abbott has claimed that Keir Starmer 'is in the pocket of millionaires'

Starmer 'is in pocket of millionaires', Diane Abbott claims amid row over Labour donations ahead of party conference
Lisa Nandy spoke to Matthew Wright on LBC this morning

'We will keep pensioners warm this winter', minister vows, despite winter fuel payment cut

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima,

Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Japan

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Rayne Beau lost 40% of his body weight during his missing two months, his owners said

Mystery as cat reunited with owners after 900-mile trek across the US, two months after going missing on camping trip
Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua

Relief as pilot held prisoner for 19 months by rebels in remote Pacific region allowed to walk free

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit