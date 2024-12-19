Starmer under fire from Labour backbenches after government rejects call for Waspi women payouts

Keir Starmer has been criticised over the Waspi women decision
Keir Starmer has been criticised by some of his own MPs after the government decided not to pay billions of pounds to women affected by a change in the pension age,

A former shadow employment minister is among those urging the Prime Minister to "reconsider" the Waspi women decision.

The Prime Minister has insisted that taxpayers could not afford the £10.5 billion compensation package, but there have been calls for a vote or for Number 10 to reconsider.

Sir Keir, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall - who ruled out a compensation package on Tuesday - are among the senior ministers who backed the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign when Labour was in opposition.

Andy McDonald, who was shadow employment rights minister between 2020 and 2021, wrote to the Prime Minister to say "the Government has made the wrong decision".

Read more: ‘The fight’s not over’, vow ‘devastated’ Waspi women after ministers reject multi-billion pound payout plea

Read more: Blanket compensation for Waspi women isn’t justice—It’s a bill for the next generation

Tom Swarbrick says the government 'knew' that they couldn't afford to compensate Waspi women

"I urge you to reconsider this decision in the interests of justice for women denied a fair settlement," he said.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was "deeply disappointed" by the "blanket" decision to not award compensation, and thinks that ministers "could have found a way forward".

Mr Sarwar said: "I can completely understand, and I believe I was one of the ones that campaigned with them, had photographs with them, I was right to do that, I was right to campaign with them.

"I continue to stand with them in the face of their injustice. I think where there is justified frustration is in the blanket no compensation position."

Aggie Chambre on Labour's decision on Waspi compensation

He later added: "I think a blanket no compensation position is the wrong one and I'm deeply disappointed by that.

"I think we could have found a way forward that recognised the difficult public finances, that recognised the difficult inheritance."

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Independent MP Ian Byrne asked the Prime Minister to "give members the opportunity to vote on whether they believe Waspi women are owed compensation".

A newly elected MP is among those calling for ministers to reconsider the decision.

Brian Leishman, who has represented Alloa and Grangemouth since July, said that the Government "really should deliver" on the compensation.

"This is a historical injustice that Waspi women have faced. We campaigned in opposition to correct that injustice, and now that we're in power we really should deliver on that," he said.

Mr Leishman said there is "a lot of disappointment and a lot of frustration" among colleagues, and said he would "completely endorse" Mr Byrne's calls for a vote.

A large group of Waspi women demonstrating with placards
It is understood that the Liberal Democrats could consider means such as an opposition day or backbench debate if the Government chooses not to hold a vote.

On Wednesday, Downing Street said there were "no plans" for a vote on the issue.

In March, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman recommended the Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

The watchdog said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances.

The Prime Minister said research indicates "that 90% of those impacted knew about the changes that were taking place".

On Tuesday, Ms Kendall rejected this recommendation, though the Government has apologised for a 28-month delay in writing to the women.

Keir Starmer
Downing Street said the Prime Minister would not accept the suggestion he had "misled" Waspi campaigners, adding the decision had not "been taken lightly".

However, the Waspi campaigners accused Sir Keir of cherry-picking the figures he referred to at the despatch box.

Angela Madden, chairwoman of Waspi, said: "This isn't just misleading; it's an insult to millions of 1950s-born women who were blindsided by these changes.

"The ombudsman's findings were based on rigorous evidence showing that 60% of women had no idea their own state pension age was rising.

"The Government's attempt to cherry-pick data to suggest otherwise is spreading dangerous misinformation, plain and simple."

