'Bring it home': Keir Starmer sends message to England team ahead of showpiece Euros final against Spain

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told the England team that they have "made the country proud" before their crunch Euros final against Spain on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told the England team that they have "made the country proud" before their crunch Euros final against Spain on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing to "Gareth and all the England team", the newly-elected PM wished the squad luck ahead of the nation's second successive European Championship final.

The men's team are through to just a third ever major final, with the match against Spain in Berlin giving Gareth Southgate's men another chance to join Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup heroes in immortality.

The Three Lions lost on penalties to Italy in the last version of the tournament in 2021 and they have faced stinging criticism of their performances earlier in this summer's event.

Southgate himself has admitted "I want to win so much on Sunday it hurts", while the King has urged the team to secure victory "before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama".

But in the letter from 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said the players were there because of their "graft and hard work" and stressed the whole country was behind them.

The Prime Minister, who will attend on Sunday, said: "On behalf of the whole nation, I wanted to wish you all the very best ahead of today's final."

The Prime Minister, who will attend on Sunday, said: "On behalf of the whole nation, I wanted to wish you all the very best ahead of today's final.

"You should all be proud of what you've achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

"You don't need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn't do.

"You're here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You've earned it. As you did three years ago, you've made the country proud.

"Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you.

"So enjoy tonight. I know that up and down the country, we all will."

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said: "Over the last few weeks, the team have brought us joy, drama and inspiration - and perhaps one too many nerve-wracking moments.

"But they've kept their focus and have set an incredible example to millions of us in how they've conducted themselves both on and off the field.

"Their progress so far is a huge achievement and we are all united in wanting Gareth and the team to triumph.

"So I send my very best to the whole team - we are right behind you tonight and, whatever the result, I know you'll do us all proud. Bring it home."