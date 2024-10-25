Landlords and shareholders 'face tax hike' as Starmer suggests they're not 'working people'

25 October 2024, 07:32

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Landlords and shareholders are facing a tax hike at the Budget next week after Keir Starmer suggested they were not "working people".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Starmer, who has repeatedly promised that so-called "working people" will not have their taxes increased, said that he did not consider people whose income derived from assets such as shares or property to fall into that bracket.

"They wouldn't come within my definition," he said.

The hint at who falls outside the scope of Starmer's definition could point to where tax rises might come from in the Budget.

Labour's manifesto said the party would not increase taxes on working people, including VAT, national insurance, and income tax.

Rachel Reeves' 'former mentor' has some tips for the Chancellor ahead of the Budget

Among the levies which are reportedly under consideration for a hike are capital gains tax, inheritance tax, and fuel duty.

Later, in a partial climbdown on the Prime Minister's comments, a Downing Street spokesperson clarified that people who hold a small amount of savings in stocks and shares still count as working people.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said Starmer meant someone who primarily gets their income from assets.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Starmer's Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she would rewrite debt rules in a bid to free up £50bn in spending.

Ms Reeves confirmed on Thursday that she will change the way debt is calculated to take into consideration investment spending.

The Chancellor said her fiscal rules will ensure that debt falls "during the course of this parliament".

It comes after the previous government set "rolling" targets for itself, which only required debt to fall between years four and five.

The move is expected to free up £50billion to help fund long-term spending projects.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Reeves said: "I can confirm that we will be changing the way that we measure debt in the budget statement next week.

"We will get debt falling as a share of our economy during this parliament but the changes that we will make to the investment rule will free up money to invest in things that deliver a long-term return for our country and for our taxpayers."

Strict "guardrails" will ensure additional borrowing is not used to fund "day-to-day spending or on tax giveaways".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey at the River Tame

Pollution in River Tame 'bad enough to damage fish gills', Feargal Sharkey and LBC find

Aesculapian snake

Two-metre invasive snakes 'living in British walls and attics'

Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over reparations

Charles tells Commonwealth 'we can't change past, but we can tackle today's inequalities', amid reparations row

British soldiers assigned to 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team patrol in a Jackal armoured vehicle during an exercice

British armed forces 'not ready to fight' a war, Defence Secretary admits

Alexander McCartney, 26, has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who drove 12-year-old catfish victim to suicide to be sentenced after admitting 185 charges

Tommy Fury has reportedly quit the jungle

Tommy Fury pulls out of I'm A Celebrity just weeks before filming

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES

Menendez brothers who murdered parents could be released from prison after re-sentencing recommended

The p

Pub garden smoking ban could be dropped following backlash from public and businesses

Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died

Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from third-floor balcony

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

Milan Art Week

UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a

Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday

Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels
Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’
James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family

Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court
Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl
US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.

Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater
Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News