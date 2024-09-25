Starmer says UK will 'listen carefully' to Zelensky’s military aid requests, as Ukraine pushes for long-range missile use

25 September 2024, 10:16 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 10:18

Storm Shadow or SCALP EG a joint British, French and Italian low observable air launched cruise missile.
Storm Shadow or SCALP EG a joint British, French and Italian low observable air launched cruise missile. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Ukraine’s wish to use Western missiles to target Russian sites will not be the “sole issue” in Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan,” according to Sir Keir Starmer, as the Ukrainian president intensifies his efforts to secure further military aid from Western allies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US and UK have so far declined to grant Kyiv permission to use the missiles they have supplied to strike targets within Russia, despite repeated appeals from Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has expressed frustration, stating that his forces are fighting with their “hands tied” due to their inability to target Russian airfields and military installations, which President Vladimir Putin is using to launch deadly air raids, missile strikes, and drone attacks.

Sir Keir, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said that Mr Zelensky will present his plan for the next phase of the war to his allies there. The gathering comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as the country continues to battle Russian forces in the east and hold ground in Russia’s Kursk region.

Speaking on the matter, Sir Keir said: “I do think it’s going to take quite a bit of time at the UN General Assembly. And I think that’s really important because it’s at a critical stage.

“Obviously, President Zelensky has a plan that he wants to walk through with all of us – we knew that was going to happen.

“The support for Ukraine is resolute. We supply quite a lot of capability already under the last government; we’ve increased that under this government – that’s not a criticism of the last government – and we will always listen very carefully to what Ukraine says it needs by way of capability.

“I don’t think that will be a discussion, I don’t think the victory plan will be about a sole issue like long-range missiles, it will be about a strategic, overarching route for Ukraine to find a way through this and succeed against Russian aggression.”

Read more: Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Read more: Zelenskyy accuses the West of emboldening Putin as Starmer and Biden delay decision over long-range missiles

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on the US and UK to allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory, a request that has so far been declined.
Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on the US and UK to allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory, a request that has so far been declined. Picture: Alamy

While Western allies debate the use of long-range missiles, the Biden administration is preparing to send a substantial new military aid package to Ukraine.

Valued at $375 million, the aid will include medium-range cluster bombs, air-to-ground bombs, and an array of rockets, artillery, and armoured vehicles, according to US officials.

These officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as the package is expected to be officially announced later today.

This latest package, which will be delivered quickly through presidential drawdown authority, is one of the largest recently approved and takes critical equipment directly from Pentagon shelves.

The package includes munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), Javelins, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, bridging systems, and other vehicles and military equipment.

Air-to-ground bombs, which contain cluster munitions and can be fired from Ukraine’s fighter jets, are also part of the delivery.

'Starmer is behaving recklessly and irresponsibly' with Ukraine, says caller

The announcement coincides with Mr Zelensky’s high-profile meetings at the UN General Assembly, where he aims to shore up support for Ukraine and push for the use of long-range weapons in deeper strikes against Russian targets. Following his appearance in New York, Mr Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, where further discussions on military aid are expected.

Keir Starmer is in New York for the UN General Assembly opening debate
Keir Starmer is in New York for the UN General Assembly opening debate. Picture: Getty

The new aid comes at a pivotal moment, as nearly $6 billion in US funding for Ukrainian aid could expire at the end of the month unless Congress extends the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile.

While Congressional leaders reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill on Sunday, it remains unclear whether the bill will include provisions to continue the flow of military aid to Ukraine.

Despite these uncertainties, the US has already committed more than $56.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Just days before his UN appearance, Mr Zelensky made a highly guarded visit to a Pennsylvania ammunition factory, thanking workers for their efforts in producing one of the most critically needed munitions for Ukraine’s fight to defend itself against Russian ground forces.

Pressed on when a decision will be made about the use of UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles within Russia, Sir Keir said: “We will have discussions about a whole range of issues, and we will listen carefully to what President Zelensky’s got to say, and that’s what’s going to happen in the next few days.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang speaking to media

Leaders of Germany’s Greens to step down following election defeats

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept rockets

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' after $300 event served raw food and pole dancing as entertainment

'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' as fans pay up to $1,000 for raw food, budget decor and a pole dancer

Donald Trump is bundled away after a shooting

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting ‘preventable’ – Senate panel

Gian Perroni and Angela Harsanyi

Cruise ship couple to marry after finding love during months stranded in Belfast

British Airways has been forced to scrap "transparent" uniforms after a backlash from cabin crew.

British Airways axes 'transparent' uniform after 'leery' passengers trigger cabin crew backlash

Thames Valley Police say the ban had only been in force for about 20 minutes when the man was detained

First zombie knife arrest made within 22 minutes of new law being brought in

A man walks by a money exchange shop decorated with Chinese yuan banknotes and other countries currency banknotes in Hong Kong

Asian Development Bank raises growth forecast but warns over trade sanctions

US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky’s victory plan sets out Ukraine’s terms in war against Russia

P

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on TV comeback as he reveals secret new desert island show

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

China Missile Launch

China test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean

An illegal zombie knife was seized following a police pursuit in north Manchester

WATCH: Moment suspected burglar crashes Range Rover into garden after police chase which saw illegal zombie knife seized

Kashmiri people queue up at a polling booth

Residents in India-controlled Kashmir vote in second phase of polls

Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over the gifts row.

Keir Starmer refuses to say sorry three times over freebies row as he insists he 'didn't do anything wrong'

Exclusive
Sir Keir shut down suggestions that pubs will be forced to close early

'This is nonsense': Keir Starmer shuts down claims pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield is making a shock return to TV

Phillip Schofield set for TV comeback just 16 months after This Morning scandal

Titanic Tourist Sub

Federal engineer to give evidence at Titan submersible disaster hearing

The UK has not undermined Israel over the suspension of arms sales, Keir Starmer has said.

UK has not undermined Israel over suspension of arms sales, says PM as he calls for de-escalation in Middle East
Robyn Eve Maines died on September 25, 2022

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Robyn Eve Maines in Ibiza balcony fall

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

The FBI has confirmed suspect Ryan Routh failed to fire any shots in an alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life.

Ryan Routh charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Israel bombards Hezbollah, killing a top commander, while families flee Lebanon

Labour to get sick Brits off waiting lists and back to work

'Crack teams' of clinicians to be drafted in to get sick Brits back to work

Brits have been told to leave Lebanon immediately

Brits told to leave Lebanon 'immediately' as 700 troops sent to Mediterranean on evacuation mission
A blonde man wearing a blue shirt

Man who staked out Trump at golf course charged with attempting assassination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit