Starmer says UK will 'listen carefully' to Zelensky’s military aid requests, as Ukraine pushes for long-range missile use

Ukraine’s wish to use Western missiles to target Russian sites will not be the “sole issue” in Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan,” according to Sir Keir Starmer, as the Ukrainian president intensifies his efforts to secure further military aid from Western allies.

The US and UK have so far declined to grant Kyiv permission to use the missiles they have supplied to strike targets within Russia, despite repeated appeals from Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has expressed frustration, stating that his forces are fighting with their “hands tied” due to their inability to target Russian airfields and military installations, which President Vladimir Putin is using to launch deadly air raids, missile strikes, and drone attacks.

Sir Keir, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said that Mr Zelensky will present his plan for the next phase of the war to his allies there. The gathering comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as the country continues to battle Russian forces in the east and hold ground in Russia’s Kursk region.

Speaking on the matter, Sir Keir said: “I do think it’s going to take quite a bit of time at the UN General Assembly. And I think that’s really important because it’s at a critical stage.

“Obviously, President Zelensky has a plan that he wants to walk through with all of us – we knew that was going to happen.

“The support for Ukraine is resolute. We supply quite a lot of capability already under the last government; we’ve increased that under this government – that’s not a criticism of the last government – and we will always listen very carefully to what Ukraine says it needs by way of capability.

“I don’t think that will be a discussion, I don’t think the victory plan will be about a sole issue like long-range missiles, it will be about a strategic, overarching route for Ukraine to find a way through this and succeed against Russian aggression.”

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on the US and UK to allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory, a request that has so far been declined. Picture: Alamy

While Western allies debate the use of long-range missiles, the Biden administration is preparing to send a substantial new military aid package to Ukraine.

Valued at $375 million, the aid will include medium-range cluster bombs, air-to-ground bombs, and an array of rockets, artillery, and armoured vehicles, according to US officials.

These officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as the package is expected to be officially announced later today.

This latest package, which will be delivered quickly through presidential drawdown authority, is one of the largest recently approved and takes critical equipment directly from Pentagon shelves.

The package includes munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), Javelins, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, bridging systems, and other vehicles and military equipment.

Air-to-ground bombs, which contain cluster munitions and can be fired from Ukraine’s fighter jets, are also part of the delivery.

The announcement coincides with Mr Zelensky’s high-profile meetings at the UN General Assembly, where he aims to shore up support for Ukraine and push for the use of long-range weapons in deeper strikes against Russian targets. Following his appearance in New York, Mr Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, where further discussions on military aid are expected.

Keir Starmer is in New York for the UN General Assembly opening debate. Picture: Getty

The new aid comes at a pivotal moment, as nearly $6 billion in US funding for Ukrainian aid could expire at the end of the month unless Congress extends the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile.

While Congressional leaders reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill on Sunday, it remains unclear whether the bill will include provisions to continue the flow of military aid to Ukraine.

Despite these uncertainties, the US has already committed more than $56.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Just days before his UN appearance, Mr Zelensky made a highly guarded visit to a Pennsylvania ammunition factory, thanking workers for their efforts in producing one of the most critically needed munitions for Ukraine’s fight to defend itself against Russian ground forces.

Pressed on when a decision will be made about the use of UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles within Russia, Sir Keir said: “We will have discussions about a whole range of issues, and we will listen carefully to what President Zelensky’s got to say, and that’s what’s going to happen in the next few days.”