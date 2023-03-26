State of emergency declared in Mississippi after tornado kills 26 people across southern US states

26 March 2023, 11:33

At least 26 people have been killed by tornadoes that ripped through several southern US states Friday, destroying buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.
At least 26 people have been killed by tornadoes that ripped through several southern US states Friday, destroying buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi after a tornado killed at least 26 people.

The 'supercell' storm hit southern states in America, destroying buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

The state of emergency will mean the hardest hit areas - Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties - will receive extra funding.

Authorities in Mississippi announced late Saturday afternoon that the state's death toll had risen from 23 to 25.

One death was also reported in Alabama, bringing the overall total to least 26.

Emergency officials said hail the size of golf balls formed as the tornadoes moved through several southern states.

Search and rescue teams from local state agencies have been deployed, with at least four more people reported missing.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles north-east of Jackson, Mississippi.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork reported destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70 mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

The National Weather Service issued an alert as the storm was hitting that did not mince words: "To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"

Debris covers the ground on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss.
Debris covers the ground on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Picture: Alamy

"You are in a life-threatening situation," it warned.

"Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023.
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Picture: Alamy
Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings
Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings. Picture: Alamy

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said in a Twitter post on Friday night that search and rescue teams were active and that officials were sending more ambulances and emergency assets to those affected.

"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight," the post said.

"Watch weather reports and stay cautious through the night, Mississippi!"

Meanwhile, in Texas, two tornadoes with 100mph winds struck on Friday, leaving five people injured.

