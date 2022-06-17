Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

17 June 2022, 12:59

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC. Picture: LBC

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will be questioned by Londoners at the State of London Debate on Thursday 28 June 2022, broadcast exclusively on LBC.

Londoners will have the chance to quiz the Mayor first-hand on the issues that matter most to them such as transport, policing and safety, air quality and the environment, housing, London’s economic recovery from the pandemic and more.

The event will be hosted by LBC’s award-winning presenter, James O’Brien and will be broadcast live from London's O2.

Register for free tickets to attend in person at indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square, London

You can watch apply for tickets here.

Londoners will also be able to listen live on LBC News on DAB digital radio, Global Player, and by watching it live at lbc.co.uk, and on Global Player.

Members of the public can register and submit their questions to the Mayor live on the night.

Watch the State of London debate live.

Putting forward your question on the night

In-person attendees, you can raise your hand, and if you are chosen, you can pose your question to the Mayor of London and/or Deputy Mayors

Watching online, you can type your question into the live chat forum, with the most 'liked' question(s) chosen by the host, to put forward to the Mayor of London and/or Deputy Mayors.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An art teacher defended letting her students pose semi-naked for a class project

Sacked teacher who let children pose topless for class insists it's 'art'

NHS bosses apologise for saying eunuch is a gender

NHS apologises for claiming eunuch is a gender identity

Breaking
The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest

UK in talks to host Eurovision as 2023 contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine

Boebert said Jesus "didn’t have enough [AR-15s] to keep his government from killing him"

Jesus could have survived crucifixion if he was armed, US congresswoman claims

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US

Priti Patel orders Julian Assange to be extradited to US, Home Office confirms

Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove appeared to indicate that tax cuts might have to wait

No relief from Rishi: Hopes of tax cuts dashed until 11% inflation threat eases

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invades their HQ

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invade their HQ

Martin Compston at the event in Vegas and right, in Line of Duty

Line of Duty star Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics at Celtic convention

Gatwick cancels 4.000 flights

Gatwick slashes summer flights in bid to avoid more airport chaos

Brits flocked to beaches in their thousands to soak up the hot weather today

Brits swelter on the hottest day of the year with temperatures set to hit 35C

Rail workers across the country will strike next week

Rail strikes could 'end up killing people': warning from health chiefs ahead of walkout

A passenger died getting off an EasyJet plane at Gatwick Airport

Investigation launched after disabled passenger dies getting off plane at Gatwick

An art teacher has been banned from teaching over a controversial class (stock photos)

Art teacher banned after letting pupils take semi-naked photos of themselves for schoolwork
Boris Johnson has been criticised after it was suggested he may axe the role of ethics adviser.

Fury as Boris plans to axe ethics adviser role after Lord Geidt quits

Exclusive
Len McCluskey said he did not believe Labour could win the next election.

Labour will lose the next general election, says Len McCluskey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Church members console each other after the shooting

Gunman held after shooting in Alabama church leaves two dead

Snake Island

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

France Heat Wave

Europe wilts under early heatwave from the Med to the North Sea
Plane Crash Texas

Pilot rescued by paddleboarders after crashing into Texas lake
Funeral of Bara Lahlouh

Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank gun battle
India Military Recruitment

One dead in protests over India’s short-term military contracts
EU flags

European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine
Emirates Lightyear

Malaysia says Disney refused to cut gay scenes in Lightyear movie
Superyacht Amadea

Russian owned superyacht at centre of dispute arrives in Honolulu
A burning railway carriage

Rioters set fire to trains in protest over short-term military contracts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears on rail workers taking industrial action
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London