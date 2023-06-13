Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will be questioned by Londoners at the State of London Debate on Thursday 29 June 2023, broadcast exclusively on LBC News

Londoners will have the chance to quiz the Mayor first-hand on the issues that matter most to them such as transport, policing and safety, air quality and the environment, housing, and the Ulez expansion.

The event will be hosted by LBC’s award-winning presenter, James O’Brien and will be broadcast live from London's O2.

Register for free tickets to attend in person at indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square, London

You can apply for tickets here.

Londoners will also be able to listen live on LBC News on DAB digital radio, Global Player, and by watching it live at lbc.co.uk, and on Global Player.

Members of the public can register and submit their questions to the Mayor live on the night.

Watch the State of London debate live on Global Player

Putting forward your question on the night

In-person attendees, you can raise your hand, and if you are chosen, you can pose your question to the Mayor of London and/or Deputy Mayors

Watching online, you can type your question into the live chat forum, with the most 'liked' question(s) chosen by the host, to put forward to the Mayor of London and/or Deputy Mayors.