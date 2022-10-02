Liz Truss admits she’s "learned" from Budget turmoil but insists "status quo" is not an option

2 October 2022, 08:37 | Updated: 2 October 2022, 10:14

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories
At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Liz Truss has admitted she’s ‘learned’ from the economic fallout sparked by her mini-budget but warned MPs that “status quo” is not an option for the nation’s finances.

She warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them "the status quo isn't an option".

"I understand their worries about what has happened this week... I do accept we should have laid the ground better... 

"I have learned from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground," she told the BBC.

The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an "excellent job" despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.

She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.

In an interview this morning, Ms Truss said she had ‘learned’ lessons from the fallout of the mini-budget and that she would ‘lay the ground better’ next time before making big announcements.

But she stood by all the measures announced, saying “I want to reassure people we have a very clear plan.” “I stand by the package we announced,” she said.

The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46%, 19 points clear of the Conservatives on 27%. On the issue of the economy it found that a one-point lead for the Tories a week ago had become a 19-point advantage for Labour.

Read more: Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

It follows a tumultuous week which saw the pound slump to a record low against the dollar and the Bank of England step in to prevent the collapse of the pensions industry in the wake of Mr Kwarteng's £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts.

With some Tory MPs speculating that she might not last the until the end of the year, Sir Keir Starmer sought to seize on the discontent in the Conservative ranks, urging rebels to work with Labour to defeat the Government's tax plans in the Commons.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the Labour leader said it was "unacceptable" that neither the country nor Parliament had had any say on the measures despite the chaos wreaked on the financial markets.

"The economy is not a laboratory experiment for the maddest scientists of the Conservative Party. Mortgages, pensions and family finances are not casino chips for a Government intoxicated by dogma," he said.

"There are many decent Conservative MPs who know this. My message to them is that Labour will work with anyone to ensure some semblance of economic sanity is restored."

But in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Prime Minister said she was sticking to her guns, and that tax cuts were essential to get the economy growing again.

"Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what I'm fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn't an option," she said.

"We cannot continue on the current trajectory of managed decline... We must take a new direction."

Mr Kwarteng admitted he been taken aback by the reaction of the financial markets to his mini-budget.

He told The Mail on Sunday that it had been put together at "very high speed" because of the need to support people with their energy bills, but that he was "100% convinced" it was the right plan.

"It's very difficult to actually anticipate how markets react to anything and if politicians were really good at reading markets, I suggest they probably would be market traders," he said.

"I think what we're seeing now is more stability and I'm hopeful that we can build on that."

Ms Truss disclosed that the first of the Government's supply-side reforms, intended to support the growth plan, will be extending exemptions for small businesses from firms with up to 250 employees to those with up to 500.

She said the change would release an additional 40,000 firms from red tape and making it "easier for them to get on with their business".

The Telegraph said she was also working on the creation of new "childminder agencies" under a French-style system to cut the cost of childcare.

Her intervention came amid reports of letters going in to the chairman of the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, from Tory MPs calling for a vote of no confidence in her.

While under current rules she is protected from a leadership challenge for a year from her election, the 1922 executive has the power to change those rules should the demand for a contest become overwhelming.

Meanwhile a number of senior figures - including Ms Truss's defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak and former cabinet ministers Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and David Davis - are reportedly staying away from the conference.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge became the latest backbencher to criticise the Chancellor's plans, saying that while change was needed, reducing benefits while cutting taxes for top earners in a cost-of-living crisis was "unacceptable".

"This does not mean that, having lost market support for proposed unfunded tax measures, we try to win that support anew with on-the-back-foot, un-pitch-rolled cuts to benefits when the cost of food and staples is rocketing, whilst keeping a tax cut for the wealthiest," he tweeted.

However former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who backed Rishi Sunak for the leadership, said that Ms Truss should be given a fair chance for her plan to work.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

Eco protester sparks fury by pouring human excrement on memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan

Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today

Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet

Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Keith's brother is hoping for answers 'within hours'

No human remains found as police continue search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Meghan and Harry found the 2017 magazine cover 'racist,' it is claimed

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

At least 30 people have died in Hurricane Ian

At least 30 people dead after Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell

Online safety must not be an afterthought: Prince William’s plea following death of Molly Russell

Passengers are being told to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

Only 11 per cent of trains to run as four unions join forces for biggest rail strike this year

Liz Truss has admitted her mini-budget caused 'disruption'

Truss admits mini budget caused 'disruption' but says Government is 'on your side'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Pope

Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

Lebanese President Michel Aoun with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Israeli leader welcomes US proposal for sea border with Lebanon

Switzerland Iran Protest

Swiss police fire rubber bullets to disperse anti-Iranian protests

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins

Latvian premier’s party comes out on top in general election

A Ukrainian tank on the way to Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

A pair of trainers trampled in the stands at Kanjuruhan Stadium

What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede?

The funeral of US extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Nepal

US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral

A placard condemning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

Fans invade the pitch

174 dead after stampede at Indonesian football match

Bosnia Election

Voting begins in Bosnia election but little expected to change

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London